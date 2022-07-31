Oak Fire update: Containment inches higher, as firefighters gain ground on blaze near Yosemite

www.sanluisobispo.com
Related
KMJ
PG&E Completes Repairs, Restores Customers Affected by Oak Fire
MARIPOSA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews have restored all customers who lost electricity as a result of the Oak Fire, and whose service could be restored. Service restoration was completed at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. The fire began on the afternoon of July 22 and quickly...
sierranewsonline.com
Yosemite Daily Conditions and Weather Report
MADERA COUNTY — Please see the attached PDFs from Visit Yosemite – Madera County for the Daily Conditions Report and for current weather conditions. Daily Conditions Report (PDF) Current Weather Conditions (PDF) The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8 a.m. The...
KMJ
Commercial Fire In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that had taken...
Wildfire burning east of Fresno
FRESNO -- Crews are working to battle a wildfire near Fresno.Cal Fire officials say the fire, dubbed the Pebble Fire, started Sunday afternoon east of Fresno, near the intersection of Pebble and Ripple lanes.The blaze has spread to roughly 40 acres, and is 30% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Man Injured in Seven-Vehicle Crash on Clovis Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Multi-Vehicle Collision near Highway 99 Leaves One Man Injured. The incident happened on July 29th, when a sweeper truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel. According to reports, the truck driver failed to stop at a red light and rear-ended a van. The truck continued driving and hit a power pole, bringing it down onto the road.
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported after Two Crashes on Highway 99 and Madera Avenue [Madera, CA]
Two Crashes on Highway 99 and Madera Avenue Resulted in Major Injuries. According to the police, officers responded to the first accident around 1:45 a.m., when the second collision occurred. Meanwhile, investigators at the scene said the collision involved at least two vehicles and a big rig. Responding officials reported...
KMJ
2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Bear found sitting in back of truck at Coarsegold home
Lisa and Seth Fisher went outside of their Coarsegold home and discovered a bear sitting in the back of their pickup truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madera Tribune
Madera’s first murder case
Constable Herman Glas stands by Madera’s first jail, which held the woman accused of committing Madera’s first murder. In May of 1893, Madera County was carved out of Fresno County, and immediately the newspapers south of the San Joaquin River began a campaign of gloomy prognostications, the most serious of which was the prediction that lawlessness would reign supreme in the fledgling burg of Madera.
GV Wire
With Local Rents Rising, Fresno Apartment Complex Sells for $82 Million
Ownership of a high-end north Fresno apartment complex changed hands last week in a deal valued at $82 million. Ascent Townhomes, a 248-unit property located on Valentine Avenue near Fig Garden Loop, was sold to an unnamed California-based investor, according to a news release. The property was previously owned by a pair of large estate investment companies.
California fire map: See where the Oak Fire is burning near Yosemite
The Oak Fire is spreading at an alarming rate through the parched foothills of the Sierra Nevada.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Oak Fire Acreage Jumps Overnight, New Evacuations And Advisories
Update at 7:01 p.m: The Oak Fire continues to be very active as it burns into Saturday evening with CAL FIRE updating the acreage to 11,900 acres with zero percent containment. Update at 4:55 p.m: CAL FIRE has updated the acreage and the Oak Fire now stands at 9,500 acres...
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a year
If you’re a Fresno renter struggling to pay rent, you’re not alone. Rents continue to skyrocket, according to the latest figures from online rental platform Zumper. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is $1,500 a month. That’s a stunning 30.4 percent increase over the last year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California barber, once acquitted of murder, convicted of killing co-worker by new jury
Luis Daniel Lopez, a Fresno barber who was acquitted in February of first-degree murder for the May 2021 death of Alex Solorio, 23, was not as fortunate Wednesday as a new jury found him guilty of second-degree murder. Lopez, 31, could receive a maximum of 16-years-to-life for the stabbing death...
Rescue Video: People walking in a dry creek bed find crashed vehicle with woman inside
MARIPOSA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who crashed down an embankment is lucky to be alive after people stumbled upon her wrecked vehicle Thursday morning. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says the woman crashed near the Merced River near the town of Bagby in Merced County. Her vehicle went...
Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois
(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
Comments / 0