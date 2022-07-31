Man shot in abdomen near East 7th and Vine Streets
It was a busy night for City of Erie emergency crews on Saturday.
Crews responded to a shooting that took place near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Streets.Erie Police probe Saturday evening shooting
According to police, this shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m.
One man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital.
No suspects have been charged or arrested at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.
