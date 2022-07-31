ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Man shot in abdomen near East 7th and Vine Streets

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

It was a busy night for City of Erie emergency crews on Saturday.

Crews responded to a shooting that took place near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Streets.

Erie Police probe Saturday evening shooting

According to police, this shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m.

One man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital.

No suspects have been charged or arrested at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.

