SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2022

August 2, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for child endangerment. Ayawna Jatyjane Mercedez Breaux, 18, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse. Abbie Gail Deshotel, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning August 16, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
KPLC TV
Police investigating after body found near Enterprise, 11th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several police units are at a home near Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street. Crime scene tape is up and the road is blocked off. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel confirmed a deceased person was found at an 11th Street residence. Lake Charles police are treating the...
KPLC TV
Several local agencies host National Night Out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area residents will have a chance to get to know their first responders at National Night Out events tonight. National Night Out events are being held across the nation as chance to build relationships between first responders and the community. National Night Out events promote...
KPLC TV
2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Shantel Renee Dugas
Dugas is wanted for aggravated battery. She is accused of intentionally striking her estranged boyfriend with her vehicle
KPLC TV
No speed cameras on Atchafalaya bridge yet, but fines still double
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The speed tracking cameras that will be placed at the eastbound and westbound entrances and exits on the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin bridge will not be up and running until the end of next year or the beginning of 2024, officials say. However, if you’re pulled...
Rayne woman wanted for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend with car
Rayne Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who allegedly struck her estranged boyfriend with her car while he was walking on the shoulder of the road.
St. Landry Parish man found guilty of Negligent Homicide in the death of 18-month-old child
St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.
KPLC TV
Sulphur Police hold recruiting event
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Many employers are struggling to stay staffed and law enforcement agencies are no exception. As a result, the Sulphur Police Department is hoping to recruit some more officers saying they’re an essential part of the community’s safety. The department recently hosted a recruiting event...
The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022.
Orange Leader
Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing
A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Central Library to temporarily close for painting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Central Library on W. Claude St. will be closed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and Sunday, August 7. The closure is so the children’s area can be re-painted. Library officials anticipate the branch will reopen on Monday, August 8th.
visitlakecharles.org
Cajun and Creole Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana
Depending on how close you are to a Cajun or Creole restaurant in Southwest Louisiana, you can literally smell the spices in the air. Also, being near the Gulf of Mexico, the seafood served in many local restaurants is fresh off the hook and onto your plate. Below are some of the hot spots to get a taste of local Cajun or Creole cuisine!
KPLC TV
Welsh man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after passenger dies from crash injuries
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - A passenger in a vehicle that struck a power pole and a tree in Welsh last month has died from his injuries, police say. The Welsh Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Welsh and Kennedy streets around 8 p.m. on July 2. The vehicle was driven by Reginald D. Jackson Sr., 40, of Welsh, and Jermaine Jones was a passenger, said Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
theadvocate.com
Lake Charles chef and La.'s seafood queen, Amanda Cusey, headed to national cook-off Saturday
The reigning Queen of Louisiana Seafood, chef Amanda Cusey, will face off against 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Saturday. Cusey won her state queen title in June, preparing a pan-seared red drum over a tomato polenta...
KPLC TV
Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a devastating sight on the ground in Kentucky as the American Red Cross of Louisiana rushes to provide relief and help to those affected by the recent floods. “Last night, we provided comfort and care for about 500 people in 16 different shelters,”...
Meteorologist Donald Jones Will Join Mikey O Tomorrow Aftertoon
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles will be live on the air with Mikey O tomorrow afternoon. We'll talk about what's causing the crazy hot summer in SWLA and the Gulf of Mexico loop current and what that means for the remainder of the hurricane season for our area.
