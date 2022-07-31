ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rockdale tax increase a slap in the face to taxpayers

By Alice Queen
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago
www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 1

NoLongerAsleep
3d ago

This is what you voted for in 2020. Don’t complain now. Maybe next time research party and candidates before filling in those little circles!

Reply
2
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County, cities reach agreement on SPLOST allocations

COVINGTON — Newton County and the municipalities in the county have settled on a 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax allocation for the upcoming referendum for the 1% sales tax. Newton commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with the cities Tuesday night, setting the county’s portion of the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of STEPHEN MARSHALL FERGUSON, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Susan Diane Ferguson Executor of the Estate Stephen Marshall Ferguson at 1810 Riverridge Drive, NW, Conyers, Georgia 30012. This 19 day of July, 2022. 908-77193, 8/3,10,17,24,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘It’s shameful’ - Politicians weigh in on Music Midtown shutdown

In the wake of Music Midtown’s cancellation due to lax gun laws, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman is proposing the creation of a policy that would allow exemptions for festivals, thus permitting promoters to ban weapons on-site. In a Rolling Stone interview, Shipman asked, “I would hope that as we move into the next state legislative session in January, the state legislature looks at this and really thinks hard about (it) — is this the kind of impact that we want to have?”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
DULUTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Letter To The Editor#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Rockdale#U S Treasury#The Rockdale County
thechampionnewspaper.com

Atlanta landlord, others accused of using abusive tactics during pandemic

The United States’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a staff report stating that corporate landlords “used abusive tactics to evict struggling tenants,” including a landlord with property in DeKalb who also applied for and received [paycheck protection program] funds. According to a press release from...
ATLANTA, GA
flagpole.com

The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting

There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the lien granted by the Georgia Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with NSA Brands as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.lockerfox.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% buyers premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Securcare Self Storage reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: SecureCare Self Storage, 2609 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers Ga 30012 . The bidding will close on the website LockerFox.com and a high bidder will be selected on August 18,2022 Unit Name of Occupant Description of Property A16 Rodney Christian totes, suitcase, bags B26 Ronald Gray Boxes, Totes, Equipment C15 Demetrus Johnson golf club, Totes, Air mattress, Boxes CC241 Thomas Mainor Speaker, Boxes, Christmas Tree G7 Christopher Morgan BOXES 928-76367 8/3 10 2022.
CONYERS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit

The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'

ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy