LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rockdale tax increase a slap in the face to taxpayers

NoLongerAsleep
3d ago
This is what you voted for in 2020. Don’t complain now. Maybe next time research party and candidates before filling in those little circles!
Rockdale County residents give commissioners an earful on property taxes
CONYERS — A large contingent of Rockdale taxpayers — most of them senior citizens and many carrying signs — converged on the county Assembly Hall in Olde Town Tuesday for the first of three public hearings on the county’s proposed millage rate. More than 15 citizens,...
Newton County, cities reach agreement on SPLOST allocations
COVINGTON — Newton County and the municipalities in the county have settled on a 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax allocation for the upcoming referendum for the 1% sales tax. Newton commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with the cities Tuesday night, setting the county’s portion of the...
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of STEPHEN MARSHALL FERGUSON, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Susan Diane Ferguson Executor of the Estate Stephen Marshall Ferguson at 1810 Riverridge Drive, NW, Conyers, Georgia 30012. This 19 day of July, 2022. 908-77193, 8/3,10,17,24,2022.
After weeks without answers, DeKalb County says it has more than $54M in unpaid water bills
DeKalb County admits it had to write off $158 million in uncollectable water and sewer bills in the past six years. That’s a huge number, but Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher said it took weeks to get another figure about the county’s water and sewer collections. It...
NEWS BRIEF: ‘It’s shameful’ - Politicians weigh in on Music Midtown shutdown
In the wake of Music Midtown’s cancellation due to lax gun laws, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman is proposing the creation of a policy that would allow exemptions for festivals, thus permitting promoters to ban weapons on-site. In a Rolling Stone interview, Shipman asked, “I would hope that as we move into the next state legislative session in January, the state legislature looks at this and really thinks hard about (it) — is this the kind of impact that we want to have?”
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Monroe Local News
Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board to consider use of paddle boards on the reservoir and other recreational items
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – There will be a Joint Meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Walton County Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe (2nd Floor BOC Chambers).
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
Atlanta landlord, others accused of using abusive tactics during pandemic
The United States’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a staff report stating that corporate landlords “used abusive tactics to evict struggling tenants,” including a landlord with property in DeKalb who also applied for and received [paycheck protection program] funds. According to a press release from...
The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting
There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the lien granted by the Georgia Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with NSA Brands as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.lockerfox.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% buyers premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Securcare Self Storage reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: SecureCare Self Storage, 2609 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers Ga 30012 . The bidding will close on the website LockerFox.com and a high bidder will be selected on August 18,2022 Unit Name of Occupant Description of Property A16 Rodney Christian totes, suitcase, bags B26 Ronald Gray Boxes, Totes, Equipment C15 Demetrus Johnson golf club, Totes, Air mattress, Boxes CC241 Thomas Mainor Speaker, Boxes, Christmas Tree G7 Christopher Morgan BOXES 928-76367 8/3 10 2022.
COVINGTON, Alcovy Crossing Sub. ROOM FOR RENT (Singles Only) Fully
COVINGTON, Alcovy Crossing Sub. ROOM FOR RENT (Singles Only) Fully furnished with all util. paid. incl. free cable and Wi-Fi. $650/month.
‘We feel trapped’: Neighbors in Brookhaven pleading with city after homes flooded, stranded
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — It isn’t a river rapid. But it is the intense flow of water from Saturday afternoon in the backyards of several homes along Cartecay Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Pouring from one yard to the next. Ring camera captured...
New proposal for Gwinnett Place Mall released
We have our first look at revitalization plans for Gwinnett Place Mall. The mall is most recently known for being featured in "Stranger Things."
'Relieved of his duties:' City of Forsyth losing longtime police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)-- The City of Forsyth will soon be looking for a new police chief, according to City Manager Janice Hall. Hall told WGXA, that the chief's abrupt retirement came from a mutual agreement between herself and Chief Eddie Harris. The decision was made on Friday. Hall is the...
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit
The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
Comments / 1