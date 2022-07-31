Police: 8 people shot, 1 killed after mass shooting in Detroit

nbc25news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family mourns birthday party shooting victim in Detroit
DETROIT – There’s new information on the mass shooting on Coyle Street from over the weekend. Officials say eight people were shot, and two died. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the family of one of the victims spoke with Local 4. What started out as a...
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase suspect in deadly hit-and-run
A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school
DETROIT – Detroit detectives are still putting pieces together after a 3-year-old girl was shot on Detroit’s west side. It happened inside a home on Littlefield Street, near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. Family members told Local 4 the girl was playing with the gun and accidentally shot...
Detroit police shoot armed suspect on city's Southwest side
A man who pulled a gun out while being pursued by police was shot by officers in Detroit Tuesday night, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured
DETROIT – Police revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, as well as the ages of the six people who were injured. What happened. The...
Police investigate after 2 people found dead inside Macomb County home
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating shooting by BP gas station in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a BP gas station in Flint. The station is located on Clio Rd. near Myrtle Ave. Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW they are investigating a shooting in that area, but have no additional details at this time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting who threatened to set home on fire
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit. Police said Damon Lee Gamble is a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street. Gamble is accused of firing several shots while on a porch, then...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party
A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of setting fire at vacant house that injured 8 Detroit firefighters
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege he set a fire that injured eight Detroit firefighters Thursday. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit is charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm in connection with the blaze on the east side. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
Man charged with intent to murder in road rage shooting
DEARBORN, MI – A man accused in a road rage shooting on a busy Michigan freeway last month is facing several felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The victim was traveling home from work around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on southbound M-39/Southfield...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek info on a Dollar General armed robbery from July
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in early July. At 4:47 p.m. on July 9, the armed robber walked into the Dollar General located on Schaefer and Chicago. Police did not say what he left the store with.
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
fox2detroit.com
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
