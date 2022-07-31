ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: 8 people shot, 1 killed after mass shooting in Detroit

By Mid-Michigan NOW newsroom
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago
nbc25news.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Family mourns birthday party shooting victim in Detroit

DETROIT – There’s new information on the mass shooting on Coyle Street from over the weekend. Officials say eight people were shot, and two died. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the family of one of the victims spoke with Local 4. What started out as a...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NASHVILLE, TN
nbc25news.com

Police investigating shooting by BP gas station in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a BP gas station in Flint. The station is located on Clio Rd. near Myrtle Ave. Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW they are investigating a shooting in that area, but have no additional details at this time.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party

A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of setting fire at vacant house that injured 8 Detroit firefighters

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege he set a fire that injured eight Detroit firefighters Thursday. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit is charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm in connection with the blaze on the east side. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek info on a Dollar General armed robbery from July

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in early July. At 4:47 p.m. on July 9, the armed robber walked into the Dollar General located on Schaefer and Chicago. Police did not say what he left the store with.
DETROIT, MI

