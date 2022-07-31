ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago

The fast-growing Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant Dave’s Hot Chicken is looking to add a new location in Long Beach , located at 5246 E 2nd St.

The new location will move into the former home of Peets Coffee between Belmont Park and Belmont Shore. This is just one of ten units from the Wesselink family of Elevated Restaurant Group , a family-run investment group owned by Clinton, Devon, and Richard Wesselink . The group, who signed the deal in 2020 but recently applied for a liquor license for the new Long Beach location, is opening locations throughout Orange County, South Los Angeles, and the South Bay region.

This isn’t the first multi-unit franchise deal for Elevated Restaurant Group. The company has developed several restaurants and commercial retail sites throughout Southern California, including numerous Sonic Drive-In and Jack in the Box locations. The expansion once again proves Dave’s Hot Chicken, started by chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, is here to stay. The Los Angeles-based restaurant now has more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada

“My first bite of a chicken tender from Dave’s Hot Chicken told me that they’re doing something special,” Clinton Wesselink said in a press release. “The quality and flavor profile of the chicken is unlike anything else I’ve ever had. After meeting with their leadership team, we knew that the opportunity to invest was too good to pass up. Our team is excited to continue growing Dave’s Hot Chicken throughout Southern California.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qU6N0_0gzeKhFb00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lagunabeachindy.com

Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna

The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lb908.com

The Place to Buy Wine Barrels in Signal Hill or Long Beach

If you drink wine long enough... sure enough you get a barrel guy, lol. Meet Kevin Beasley, owner of California Wine Barrels located in Signal Hill! Kevin is a Long Beach resident who originally hails from Lodi and has tons of connections in the wine industry!. If you're looking to...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Long Beach, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
The Infatuation

7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA

Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try

Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles

Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles

Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Hot Chicken#Belmont Park#Food Drink#Peets Coffee#Elevated Restaurant Group
Eater

Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach

Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
LONG BEACH, CA
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelweekly.com

Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.

The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Troubled Long Beach bar closed by state officials opens new location just 10 minutes away

A Long Beach bar has been shut down after an investigation discovered illegal drugs were being sold inside, but the name of the bar — Bottoms Up — lives on in another location and with the same owner. The bar's North Long Beach location, along Artesia Boulevard, was slapped with signs of suspension on its door. The state Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the bar's liquor license after an undercover investigation found a security guard inside the business dealing drugs."Cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodeine were sold at the location and that's against the law," said John Carr, with Alcoholic Beverage Control. The 26-year-old security guard,...
Orange County Business Journal

H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location

H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
IRVINE, CA
irvinestandard.com

FROM FOOD NETWORK STAR TO IRVINE RESTAURATEUR

You may have seen Chef Paul Cao (and his famous Spaghetti Grilled Cheese) on TV. Cao, the owner of Burnt Crumbs at Los Olivos Marketplace, has appeared on Food Network’s “Chopped,” Cooking Channel’s “Eat St.” and “Junk Food Flip,” and Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food.” We asked the UCLA graduate why he became a chef in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
multihousingnews.com

Harbor Group Acquires Long Beach Portfolio for $180M

Eastdil Secured facilitated the purchase of the three properties. Privately owned real estate investment and management firm Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) has acquired a multifamily portfolio in Long Beach, Calif. The Long Beach Coastal Collection, featuring three-mid-rise multifamily properties totaling 348 apartments, was purchased for $180 million. Built in...
LONG BEACH, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
416
Followers
164
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy