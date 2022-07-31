Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach

The fast-growing Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant Dave’s Hot Chicken is looking to add a new location in Long Beach , located at 5246 E 2nd St.

The new location will move into the former home of Peets Coffee between Belmont Park and Belmont Shore. This is just one of ten units from the Wesselink family of Elevated Restaurant Group , a family-run investment group owned by Clinton, Devon, and Richard Wesselink . The group, who signed the deal in 2020 but recently applied for a liquor license for the new Long Beach location, is opening locations throughout Orange County, South Los Angeles, and the South Bay region.

This isn’t the first multi-unit franchise deal for Elevated Restaurant Group. The company has developed several restaurants and commercial retail sites throughout Southern California, including numerous Sonic Drive-In and Jack in the Box locations. The expansion once again proves Dave’s Hot Chicken, started by chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, is here to stay. The Los Angeles-based restaurant now has more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada

“My first bite of a chicken tender from Dave’s Hot Chicken told me that they’re doing something special,” Clinton Wesselink said in a press release. “The quality and flavor profile of the chicken is unlike anything else I’ve ever had. After meeting with their leadership team, we knew that the opportunity to invest was too good to pass up. Our team is excited to continue growing Dave’s Hot Chicken throughout Southern California.”

Photo: Official

