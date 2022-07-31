ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots LB Mack Wilson: ‘Whatever Team Needs’

By Mike D'Abate
 4 days ago

New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson is settling nicely into his new surroundings and learning much from the Pats coaching staff.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson is making himself at home in his new surroundings.

Shortly after the start of the NFL’s free agency signing period, the New England Patriots made a rare player-for-player trade with the Cleveland Browns to procure Wilson’s services in exchange for linebacker/edge rusher Chase Winovich.

Though he seems to be quite content with his new surroundings, he also realizes that his versatility enables him to adapt to his new team’s needs.

“I’m a linebacker,” Wilson told reporters following New England’s training camp practice on Saturday . “I can do whatever the team needs me to do.”

Wilson began his career as a fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in 2019. The Alabama product played 14 games in his rookie season, logging 82 total tackles (four, for loss), seven passes defensed, one forced fumble, one sack and one interception. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a starting position but Cleveland during his first-year as a pro.

However, Wilson’s playing time steadily began to dip over the past two seasons; decreasing from 88 percent in 2019 to 43 percent in 2020 to 21 percent last season. In 2021, Wilson served primarily in a rotational, off-the-ball role. He played a regular role on special teams, which he maintained throughout that decline. Despite the reduction in playing time, Wilson made the most of his time on the field, earning a career-best 75.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, in just 193 defensive snaps.

Wilson does have his injury concerns. In each of his last two seasons, the 24-year-old has missed at least three games throughout the year. This has been due to an ongoing knee injury which he suffered in 2020. During the 2021 preseason, Wilson was dealing with a shoulder injury, as well.

However, Wilson is healthy and motivated to turn the tide in his first year with the Patriots. To help jumpstart the process, he is immersing himself into the lessons being taught by linebackers coach Jerod Mayo .

“He is a legend in my eyes,” Wilson said of the former Pats linebacker-turned-coach. “When he talks, I listen. It’s fun having a coach that really played the game and put the blood, sweat and tears into the organization. Now he is giving us back tools, advice, gems and coaching us ... It’s a blessing and fun. I am happy to be a part of this organization, and most importantly the linebacker room.”

In the final analysis, there is some uncertainty, but tremendous upside in bringing Mack Wilson aboard in New England. With the Patriots looking to get younger, and faster at the linebacker position , he will clearly help in that regard. In New England’s system, he will project as an inside linebacker, playing off-the-ball. Wilson has the speed and athleticism to earn a starting position. With paddles practices set to begin on Monday, Aug 1, he is eager to showcase his physicality, as well as his versatility.

Besides, if Wilson ever needs some additional help … who is a better ‘consigliere’ than Mayo?

