'It Was Really Good' - Jurgen Klopp On Darwin Nunez Community Shield Impact

By Alex Caddick
 4 days ago

Liverpool looked back to Premier League standard as they beat Manchester City 3-1 in the annual Community Shield.Divider(Variant 1)

Local lad Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the first half, Julian Alvarez managed to pull one back for the Sky Blues, but Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez fired the Reds to victory.

Record signing Darwin Nunez made an instant impact after being substituted in the 59th minute. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is full of praise for Liverpool's new number '27'.

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, Klopp said "It was good, it was really good. It is clear it will get better with time. We live in a world where everybody gets judged on first sight and that's not helpful for nobody, but it happens constantly.

Then when he came on, we passed each ball for him to chase it and after the third ball he was completely killed and then everybody judged his first touches and these kind of things."

The German added, " It's just a joke, but we have to live with that, he will deal with it brilliantly, we are patient, and we know he can do good stuff. I liked his impact today; I liked the impact."

Klopp also touched upon the impact players made from the bench in general, " Probably one of the highlights of the game, as good as we were, was the impact from the bench - [it] was really exceptional. Everybody who came on was immediately in the game - very, very, very helpful. A top sign. It was a good game, a good start from us "

Liverpool next take on French outfit Strasbourg this evening, in their final pre-season match before the start of their Premier League campaign away at Fulham next Saturday.

