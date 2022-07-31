ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Analyst cites Quinn Ewers as ‘perfect’ for Texas football’s offense

By Andrew Miller
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hookemheadlines.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

3 of the boldest predictions for Texas football in fall camp

Roughly 48 hours from the start of fall camp for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program, the excitement is building for the start of the upcoming regular season. Texas will begin fall camp on Aug. 3. And then, the regular season slate will begin one month later, at home on Sep. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Breaking down 3 Texas football recruits with upcoming decision dates

As of the evening of Aug. 1, the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is starting to see momentum stall on the trail for the first time this summer. Texas really caught fire on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class a couple of months ago when head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee landed a commitment from the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
FanSided

4-Star Texas football target Derion Gullette could announce this week

As we seemingly saw notable target after notable target of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class announce decisions in the last few days, there is one more potential decision date to add to the calendar for early August. And this could be one that goes Texas’ way at a position of need in the 2023 recruiting class early this month.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Thought#Redshirt Freshman#Big 12#American Football#College Football#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Jd Pickell Tabs
KVUE

Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KILLEEN, TX
cw39.com

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
KVUE

Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers

AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years

Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it all began. (Earl McGehee/CC)
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years

AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
austinfoodmagazine.com

VIA 313 Set To Open in Round Rock

Via 313 first opened over a decade ago, starting off as a small, food truck in Austin. Now, fans in Round Rock will be able to get a slice of their favorite award-winning “square” pizzas because the popular pizzeria is preparing to open its first restaurant in the Sports Capital of Texas!
ROUND ROCK, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado

MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy