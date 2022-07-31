Analyst cites Quinn Ewers as ‘perfect’ for Texas football’s offense

hookemheadlines.com
3 of the boldest predictions for Texas football in fall camp
Roughly 48 hours from the start of fall camp for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program, the excitement is building for the start of the upcoming regular season. Texas will begin fall camp on Aug. 3. And then, the regular season slate will begin one month later, at home on Sep. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe.
Breaking down 3 Texas football recruits with upcoming decision dates
As of the evening of Aug. 1, the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is starting to see momentum stall on the trail for the first time this summer. Texas really caught fire on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class a couple of months ago when head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee landed a commitment from the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Provides Update on Arterio Morris' Legal Situation
Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault in June.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Iron Bowl in Austin? Alabama could face kicker with familiar name in Week 2 at Texas
Alabama fans can breathe a sigh of relief. No, another game with the Auburn Tigers isn’t going to happen, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Auburn on the field in the Week 2 game at Texas. Could this Auburn shake things up with a win against...
4-Star Texas football target Derion Gullette could announce this week
As we seemingly saw notable target after notable target of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class announce decisions in the last few days, there is one more potential decision date to add to the calendar for early August. And this could be one that goes Texas’ way at a position of need in the 2023 recruiting class early this month.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
This Texas Has A Rain Forcefield, Study Shows
“We have also started to know that cities can change rainfall.”
Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers
AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years
Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it all began. (Earl McGehee/CC)
fox26houston.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
austinfoodmagazine.com
VIA 313 Set To Open in Round Rock
Via 313 first opened over a decade ago, starting off as a small, food truck in Austin. Now, fans in Round Rock will be able to get a slice of their favorite award-winning “square” pizzas because the popular pizzeria is preparing to open its first restaurant in the Sports Capital of Texas!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado
MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
Comments / 1