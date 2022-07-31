One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday

kvoe.com
WIBW
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
WIBW
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Lincoln streets. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black Chevrolet Versa was traveling east on 21st...
KVOE
KDOT approves highway sealing bids in Lyon, Osage counties
The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for a pair of area road construction projects. KDOT has approved a sealing project on Kansas Highway 130 from Hartford through Neosho Rapids to the Interstate 35 junction, a distance of almost eight miles. Vance Brothers Incorporated and Subsidiary won the contract with a nearly $600,000 bid.
KVOE
Final report pending on pedestrian island demonstration project from spring 2022
After a demonstration project introducing Emporians to a new crosswalk concept earlier this year, will the city’s use of pedestrian islands expand?. Healthier Lyon County spearheaded the project this past spring, with two pedestrian islands set up outside Emporia Middle School, one between Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia High and another on West 12th just north of Walnut Elementary. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia this week, grant manager Daphne Mertens said she would like to see more pedestrian islands across town — if the data supports that move.
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for missing adult
Emporia Police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers are looking for Brooke Lang, who was last seen July 21. Mattas says Lang was apparently leaving her house to go on a walk shortly before she disappeared. Mattas says there are no indications of suspicious activity at this time.
All westbound I-70 traffic to be shut down for viaduct work in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road work set to start on August 15 will shut down all traffic along a section of Interstate 70 in Topeka for three weeks. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed to all traffic while pavement patching is completed on the viaduct to finish […]
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Child found in car in Osage County later dies
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
WIBW
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.
classiccountry1070.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: Weekly number creeps up in Lyon County
COVID caseloads are ticking up gradually in Lyon County. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health reported 60 new cases, up from 52 announced July 27 and 47 announced both July 20 and July 13. However, Public Health believes caseloads have been underreported for about a month, based on incoming calls and also tracking done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health partners.
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
KVOE
WEATHER: Heat advisories return for Chase, Greenwood counties; rain totals vary widely
Heat alerts are back again for part of the KVOE listening area. Chase and Greenwood counties are in heat advisories from 1-8 pm both Thursday and Friday. This follows another hot day across the KVOE listening area Wednesday, although the heat didn’t last all day thanks to storms in the morning and late afternoon. The Emporia Municipal Airport reached 97 with a peak heat index of 107 shortly after noon.
Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
WIBW
New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
KVOE
Lyon County Commissioners conducting search for communications manager
Lyon County Commissioners are reviewing candidates for a new position within the county. During a special study meeting Wednesday morning, Commissioners interviewed potential candidates for a public relations manager position. Commissioners are reserving comment on the position at this time as the search process is still ongoing. Further details will...
Two arrested in the Upstate for out of state in 2010
Two people were arrested over the weekend in Greenville County in connection to a cold case murder, out of state. In 2010, 19 year old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas was reported missing. Days later, he was found shot to death.
KVOE
Emporia’s logo redesign effort separate from East 12th water tower renovation, painting projects
As the city of Emporia’s logo redesign process continues, residents continue to ask questions about two unrelated projects. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson, a guest on KVOE’s Morning Show this week, says the work towards a new logo has no bearing on the project renovating the elevated water storage tank on East 12th Avenue near Dillons.
