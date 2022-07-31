One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday

After a demonstration project introducing Emporians to a new crosswalk concept earlier this year, will the city’s use of pedestrian islands expand?. Healthier Lyon County spearheaded the project this past spring, with two pedestrian islands set up outside Emporia Middle School, one between Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia High and another on West 12th just north of Walnut Elementary. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia this week, grant manager Daphne Mertens said she would like to see more pedestrian islands across town — if the data supports that move.

1 DAY AGO