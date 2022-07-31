ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Marks National Mutt Day by Raising Awareness for Rescue Pups

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
Miranda Lambert is celebrating National Mutt Day with her own rescue pups. The “Actin’ Up” singer has always loved her four-legged friends, and to mark the occasion, she’s encouraging folks to adopt. Check out the video below.

“Happy #NationalMuttDay!” she captioned the post.

The video is soundtracked by her song “I’ll Be Loving You.” As she loves on her dogs, she proceeds to offer some info about rescues.

“I encourage you to keep an open mind if you’re looking for a new pup. These dogs have a harder time finding homes: pit mixes, senior dogs, big black dogs, dogs with disabilities,” she begins in the video.

“They have so much love in them…And they just need us to love them a lil bit harder,” she concludes.

Miranda Lambert spent most of July on the road with her husband and her best friend. The trio explored the west in an Airstream, hitting states like Montana, Wyoming and Utah. They shared photos from their epic adventure along the way. It was quite a trip and well-deserved time off for Miranda Lambert. She’s had quite a year. She penned her new album alongside Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby about a fictional version of the west that she’d never had time to fully appreciate. So she decided to go live it herself.

She has her next single ready for country radio. That’s “Strange.” She calls the song “permission to just let go for a sec and go to a happy place.”

“It’s such a song for the time we’re in right now, but it doesn’t feel like it won’t matter in ten years, either,” she said.

Miranda Lambert Back on the Road

Miranda Lambert has two big festival dates remaining this summer. Next up is WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. on August 5. It’s a stacked bill that includes Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, Clay Walker, Riley Green and more. Then it’s on to the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago on August 7. That’s another massive bill. She’ll share the stage with Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Turnpike Troubadours, Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson, Morgan Wade and more.

After those dates, Miranda Lambert is off to an extensive Las Vegas residency. ‘Velvet Rodeo’ opens at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on September 23. She has dates that keep her in Sin City well into the new year. The final one that is currently on the calendar is on April 9. But that’s always subject to change. Luke Bryan can’t seem to stop adding dates to his own residency.

To check out all of the dates on Miranda Lambert’s calendar and for ticket information, check out her website.

