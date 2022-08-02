2022 08/02 – Denzil Leroy ‘Dub’ Decker

Joan Margaret Emrick, age 89, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her home in Centralia, Illinois, with her daughter by her side. Private Graveside Services will be held at Richview Cemetery in Richview, Illinois, with Pastor Sidney Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Richview Cemetery in Richview, Illinois. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Emrick’s honor to the Centralia Humane Society House of Hope in Centralia, Illinois, and received by the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mrs. Emrick’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO