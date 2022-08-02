2022 08/02 – Denzil Leroy ‘Dub’ Decker

southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/08 – Myrtle Irene Beard
Myrtle Irene Beard, age 84, of Xenia, Illinois, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, at the Burge House in Flora. She was born July 6, 1938, in Songer Township, Clay County, the daughter of Lowell and Pauline (Krantz) Wyman. She was united in marriage to Harold Gene Beard on August 17, 1956, in Xenia, and together they shared 56 wedding anniversaries until his death on March 11, 2013.
2022 08/05 – Joan Margaret Emrick
Joan Margaret Emrick, age 89, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her home in Centralia, Illinois, with her daughter by her side. Private Graveside Services will be held at Richview Cemetery in Richview, Illinois, with Pastor Sidney Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Richview Cemetery in Richview, Illinois. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Emrick’s honor to the Centralia Humane Society House of Hope in Centralia, Illinois, and received by the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mrs. Emrick’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
Delaney Kell crowned 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen
The 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen is Delaney Kell of Salem. “It means a lot. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl so to say I did it is huge.”. The 19-year-old grew up at the fair attending each year since she was a baby.
madisoncountyjournal.com
2 Madison students remembered for kindness
Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
Whippoorwill Rodeo delayed by storms, but goes on
The heavy rains and strong winds that passed through the Marion County Fairgrounds around seven Wednesday night delayed, but did not cancel the Whippoorwill Rodeo. After a wait of about an hour and 15 minutes, most of the crowd that stuck around was treated to the full rodeo. Top finishers...
Marion County 4H Auction a record breaker
The Marion County 4H Auction set a record Wednesday night when auction bids for the first time topped the $100,000 mark…$101,200 to be exact. Auction officials say an increase in animals auctioned, higher bids overall, and a few animals that went for exceptional prices all combined for the record setting evening.
Illinois Business Journal
Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute at Kaskaskia College notes recent donations
The Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute located at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Ill., recently received two $1,000 donations. Jared Dodson of Williston, Fla., son of Tribute committee member Donna Dodson and grandson of committee member Marlene Fox, recently donated $1,000 in memory of his great grandparents, Donald and Wilma Holmes. Dean...
2022 08/05 – Vivian Irene Boozer
Vivian Irene Boozer, age 90, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 3:33 A.M. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Centralia Manor in Centralia, Illinois, with her daughter by her side. She was born on February 17, 1932, in Edgewood, Illinois, the daughter of John Riley and Anna Ellen (Ort) Wilson. She married Lee W. Boozer on February 25, 1951, in Edgewood, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 1996.
Aviston & Moline Get Set To Open Legion Great Lakes Regional Wednesday
The pairings are out for the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional Tournament held at Gerace Park Stadium on the campus of Northwoods University. The Aviston Express and Moline will represent Illinois after advancing this past weekend. The state runner up Moline will open up tournament play tomorrow morning at 9:30 against the Wisconsin State Champion Eau Claire.
2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes
Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
City of Salem issues boil order for portion of south side of town
The City of Salem has issued a boil order in effect until further notice for the 400 block of West Sanger, 700 block of West Lester, and 705 South Maple.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
Washington County Coroner says positive identity made of two struck by Amtrak train
Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says positive identification has now been made of a man and woman who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Richview around 12:38 Wednesday morning. Styninger says additional information on the case and the identity of the two will be released later as...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
wfcnnews.com
One killed in weekend crash near Zeigler
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A man from Mulkeytown has been killed following a traffic crash on Saturday morning near Zeigler. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, at 7:55 a.m. Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a vehicle that was observed to be partially submerged in the Zeigler Reservoir on Dry Road.
Salem Police set bicycle giveaway for Saturday, September 17th
The Salem Police Department has set the bicycle giveaway for unclaimed bicycles for Saturday, September 17th. The event will be held from nine to noon at the Salem Police Department located at 201 South Rotan. Bikes will be given away on a first-come, first serve basis. The event will end when all bikes are given away or at noon, whichever comes first.
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars in funding to renovate the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. He said the renovation will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center,...
Salem CILA resident found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing of worker
A 34-year-old Salem CILA or Community Integrated Living Arrangement resident has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in Marion County Court for a stabbing of a CILA worker in January. Tyler Watson was charged with three Class X offenses including two counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed...
New oil well highlights Centralia building permit report for July
The construction of a new oil well valued at $350,000 was the largest building permit issued by the City of Centralia in the month of July. The well being drilled by TD Energy is located on South Walnut Street near 12th Street near existing oil wells. Total new construction during...
