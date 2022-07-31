ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento man, who officials say tried to save others, is found dead along American River

By Julietta Bisharyan
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A man who was reported missing Friday night after attempting to save two rafters was found dead along the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Officials say that 30-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane of Sacramento wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water after seeing two people on the river in distress.

The pair struggled but made it out of the water. Crane could not be found.

Metro Fire said his body was recovered Saturday just downstream from the San Juan rapids.

Crane’s name was released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

CBS Sacramento

Crews demolish and dispose of burned boat on Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO -- A giant barge with a crane attached to it spent most of Wednesday demolishing what was left of "The All American,'' an 85-foot private boat that burned June 21 in the Sacramento River near the Interstate 80 bridge.It's a massive cleanup for a burned-out commercial vessel that's been sitting for six weeks. The eyesore is now forcing a closer look at how these boats are removed - and who pays for it."There was a noticeable sheen in the water the day this occurred, so that's why we were deployed out here," said Mary Fricke with the California Department...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
