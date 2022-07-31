Sacramento man, who officials say tried to save others, is found dead along American River

A man who was reported missing Friday night after attempting to save two rafters was found dead along the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Officials say that 30-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane of Sacramento wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water after seeing two people on the river in distress.

The pair struggled but made it out of the water. Crane could not be found.

Metro Fire said his body was recovered Saturday just downstream from the San Juan rapids.

Crane’s name was released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.