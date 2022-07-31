Clinton Huskies 17-U Club Sweeps Doubleheader from the Roadrunners

www.zip06.com
Gormley’s Move to Defense Proves Huge for the Rams
Sophia Gormley was lined up to play on the attack for the Old Saybrook girls’ lacrosse team heading into the 2022 season. Sophia had all of the experience and skills that were necessary to be an effective player on offense, but ultimately moved to the defensive end of the field following an adjustment made by Rams’ Head Coach Dick Shriver. While it was a difficult transition at first, Sophia ultimately found her groove on defense and helped Old Saybrook claim the Shoreline Conference championship this year.
Madison 11-U All-Stars Baseball Squad Wins District 9 Title
The Madison 11-U All-Stars baseball team went on an exciting run to claim the District 9 title and then make it to the championship game of the Section 3 Tournament this summer. Manager Elliot Kaiman said that it took contributions from all 13 players on Madison’s roster in order for his team to be successful.
North Branford High School Freshman Orientation is August 23
A one-day freshman orientation to welcome the Class of 2026 will be held on Tuesday, August 23, from 9:45 a.m. - noon in the North Branford Auditorium. Both parents and students are invited to attend. This program is intended to help your child make a successful transition to North Branford...
Will Actively Fight
Moira Rader is the kind of engaged and communicative leader that Guilford and Branford voters rightfully expect. The next step for registered Democrats is to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to select Moira as the official Democratic candidate for 98th Legislative District, running for election in November. Please mark your calendars! Remember that absentee ballots are available for those who can’t make it to the polls.
Branford Superintendent Hernandez Announces June 2023 Retirement
Today, Branford Public Schools Superintendent Hamlet M. Hernandez announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 – 2023 school year. Hernandez commented on how quickly time moves and that he was ready, after four decades of service to his country and community, to experience the butterflies associated with new experiences.
The Longbow, the Schooner, & the Violin
The subtitle of this marvelous book is "Wood and Human Achievement." The author takes us on a tour through battlefields of medieval Europe, 19th century shipyards, and the intricacies of violin making, from Stratavari to the present day. While providing short, information packed histories, de Villiers stays rooted in wood and trees, helping us understand how wood is so versatile. Moving from wood to forests, he explains the hazards and opportunities we have to help forests survive. Read this book and you will feel the spring of a yew bow in your hand, know the strength of white oak frame of a schooner, and hear the resonance of the spruce violin.
North Branford Aug. 9 Primary Locations, Sample Ballots
North Branford voters registered as members of either the Democratic and Republican parties will go to the polls Tuesday, August 9 during primary races to help select Democratic and Republican candidates vying to be on the November 8, 2022 election ballot. With incumbent CT Secretary of State Denise Merrill (D)...
Summer Market
Sephra Anisa Mohammed shows off her art during the Summer Market in Deep River July 31. The traveling market stopped at the Deep River Historical Society and has been showcasing female artisans from all over New England and New York. Photo by Victoria Fennell/Valley Courier.
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
Motorcyclist Killed in North Haven Crash
A Wallingford man was killed in a crash on July 30 after the motorcycle he was involved in a collision between a small SUV. According to North Haven Police, emergency personnel responded to the collision on Washington Avenue at 4:45 p.m. The operator of the motorcycle, a Wallingford resident, was...
Branford Primary Elections Aug. 9
Branford voters registered as members of the Democratic or Republican parties can go to the polls Tuesday, August 9 for primary races to select statewide and other Democratic and Republican candidates seeking to be on the November 8, 2022 election ballot. Branford’s 7 polling district sites will be open on...
Pastor Billy Greene: Creating Next-Generation Bethel Church in Guilford
At Guilford’s Bethel Church, the energy is through the roof -- and that’s no surprise to anyone who knows its new lead pastor, Rev. Billy Greene. Billy and his wife, Rev. Renee Greene, came to Guilford’s Bethel Assembly of God Church on Boston Street exactly one year ago this summer. From the point of his first service on July 4, 2021 to this day, Billy and Renee have been hard at work helping to renovate and revitalize the spirit of the church campus and its members.
Valenti Appointed North Branford Acting Town Manager
At its August 2 meeting, the North Branford Town Council appointed Town Clerk Lisa Valenti to serve as Acting Town Manager as of August 6, 2022. Mayor Jeffrey Macmillen thanked Valenti for accepting the additional role at Town Hall while the council is in the midst of conducting its search for a new town manager.
Promising and Honorable
I had the pleasure of serving with Andy Gottlieb on the Guilford Human Rights Commission. I know Andy to be an intelligent, responsible, compassionate, ethical, and kind person. Andy holds a master's degree in international relations and economics from Johns Hopkins and has dedicated his professional life to championing democratic legislative initiatives and advocating for human rights. Andy is passionate about social justice and structural reform and will work to implement legislation that creates a more equitable and just state.
The Resort Life, Colonial Style
This classic Colonial has all the earmarks of a private resort. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this home features a private home office with a separate entrance, a beautifully landscaped backyard with in-ground pool, and a guest room complete with its own private sitting room. An inviting foyer opens to a...
Registration Open for 25th Annual Branford Land Trust Environmental Day Camp for Kids
Registration is still open for the Branford Land Trust’s 25th annual hands-on Environmental Day Camp on Thursday, August 18. Children ages 5-9 will enjoy hands-on activities, including touch tanks, woodland and Long Island Sound exploration, nature crafts, and more. The day will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full day’s agenda, map, and list of what to bring will be mailed upon receipt of your registration and payment of $45 (additional children, same family $35), or $35 for Land Trust members. Scholarships available.
Wildlife Rehabiliators Rescue Stuck Osprey
An osprey that was stuck at the top of a high tension power line is recovering after wildlife rehabilitators from A Place Called Hope sprang into action. A Place Called Hope (APCH) received a call after 9 p.m. on July 31 about an osprey that had become stuck at the top of an Eversource Electrical pole, about 50-feet in the air. The bird was trapped at the top pole between a high tension power line. The environmental team at Eversource and the crew from APCH were concerned that if it flapped in the wrong direction there was danger of electrocution.
Local Products Focus of New Feed and Supply Store
Area farmers and vendors have a new outlet for local agricultural products as Northeast Feed and Supply has opened on Route 81 at the Killingworth-Higganum line. Featuring almost exclusively Connecticut made products, Northeast Feed and Supply is also carrying farm feed and supplies, allowing residents to pick up dinner for their animals and themselves, all while supporting local agriculture.
Real Estate Transactions for Aug. 4
10 Autumn Ridge Road: David E. and Eleanor Bombalicki to Robert G. and Adorno Ferguson, $1,055,000 on July 11. 10 Barton Court: Vincent G. Barone to Stephen and Savannah Athens, $310,000 on July 13. 16 Cedar Knolls Drive Unit 16: Joseph R. and Hedy M. Colello to Maria Severino and...
Detect, Inc. Seeking Volunteers
Guilford based biotech company Detect, Inc. is looking for healthy volunteers to participate in a research study to “self-swab” their nose and donate nasal samples. The testing takes about ten minutes and participants will receive a $5 gift card to Cilantro Coffee Roasters in Guilford, according to company officials.
