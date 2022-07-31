Forest supervisor retires after long stints in Arizona, Utah

www.azfamily.com
Related
AZFamily
Retired diplomat breaks down negotiations in Brittney Griner case
Projected nominees for AZ secretary of state have different views on elections. It appears Mark Finchem and Adrian Fontes will be the nominees for Arizona's top elections official but they have very different views on election security. New scam targeting airline passengers in Arizona takes flight. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KTAR.com
Lake claims victory in GOP primary for Arizona governor despite no official call
PHOENIX — Kari Lake claimed victory and even scheduled a press conference Wednesday touting the win to be the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona despite no official call. Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson in the primary election was about 12,000 votes at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an hour...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Board of Supervisors to challenge the legality of Arizona gun law
Pima County District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott introduced a resolution before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday calling for the repeal of a statewide gun law, and challenging its legality.
Kari Lake looks ahead to Arizona general election in November
“We are so proud. So proud of the victory we have,” said Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor. “We are going to lead this state to its brightest days ahead.”
AZFamily
43 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 43 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance for Navajo presidency
Voters from the Navajo Nation will see familiar faces in the tribe's general election: their current president and a former vice presidential candidate, both of whom were on the ballot in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
knau.org
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary
Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County. Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Candidate profile: Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor
ARIZONA, USA — Arizonans will head to the polls for the state's primary election on Aug. 2. So far, the Republican gubernatorial race has been a dog fight, most notably between Karrin Taylor Robson and former TV news anchor Kari Lake. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
AZFamily
On Your Side recovers or saves Arizona viewers over $30K in July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- John Kurczek had a $27,000 bill hanging over his head. But thanks to On Your Side, it’s a bill he doesn’t have to pay now. “I can’t begin to tell you how elated I am that I contacted your company and your station,” John said.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona fentanyl trafficker busted before crossing the Colorado border, DPS says
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl on its way to being trafficked to Denver, Colorado on July 26, the agency said. A trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 on I-40, east of Flagstaff. During the stop, DPS says the trooper saw signs of criminal activity.
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
AZFamily
Primary Election Day: Voting locations, wait times, and deadlines
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s primary election day is here, and with more than 18,000 votes already cast in person in Maricopa County alone, election officials are seeing a strong start. Vote Centers opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Voting details. If you...
KSLTV
Man shot, killed by officer near Utah-Arizona state line
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was shot and killed by an officer Wednesday morning following an incident near the Utah-Arizona state line. According to a press release from the St. George Police Department, the Utah Highway Patrol was notified around 7:21 a.m. of a “suspicious vehicle” in the Port of Entry on Interstate 15.
Comments / 0