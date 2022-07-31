2023 NFL MVP Odds and Picks: Is Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen the Betting Favorite?

The 2022-23 NFL season is quickly approaching, as training camp is starting to heat up for all 32 teams around the league. As we get closer and closer to Week 1, it’s time to start thinking about placing futures bets on the regular-season awards market.

So, let’s check in on the current MVP betting odds and try to find some valuable bets in the bunch.

2023 NFL MVP betting odds: Josh Allen the +700 favorite

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes hug before a game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs | Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

The Buffalo Bills are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2023, so it’s no surprise that their quarterback is the favorite to win MVP. Josh Allen is currently +700 to win the award, with Patrick Mahomes (+800), Tom Brady (+800), Justin Herbert (+900), and Aaron Rodgers (+1000) close behind on the odds board.

Player MVP Odds Josh Allen +700 Patrick Mahomes +800 Tom Brady +800 Justin Herbert +900 Aaron Rodgers +1000 Dak Prescott +1200 Joe Burrow +1200 Russell Wilson +1400 Matthew Stafford +1400 Kyler Murray +2000 Lamar Jackson +2000 Derek Carr +2500 Jalen Hurts +2500 Trey Lance +4000 Mac Jones +4000 Kirk Cousins +4000 Matt Ryan +4000 Tua Tagovailoa +6000 Deshaun Watson +6000 Jonathan Taylor +6000 Justin Fields +7500 Carson Wentz +7500 Jameis Winston +7500 Derrick Henry +7500 Trevor Lawrence +7500 Mitch Trubisky +7500 Ryan Tannehill +10000 Davis Mills +10000 Zach Wilson +10000 Daniel Jones +10000 Baker Mayfield +10000 Cooper Kupp +10000 Marcus Mariota +10000

Check out the complete list of MVP betting odds at FanDuel .

NFL MVP bets to make right now

Russell Wilson 14/1

Russell Wilson got his wish this offseason by moving from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, and I think his new team is going to encourage him to air it out more than he has in previous years. If Wilson leads the Broncos to a division title in the brutally tough AFC West, it will be impossible for the MVP voters to ignore him again.

Lamar Jackson 20/1

I expect the Baltimore Ravens to bounce back this year after an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, and Lamar Jackson will be the main reason why. Jackson hears his critics loud and clear and will use the upcoming season to prove them wrong.

Jameis Winston 75/1

Yes, Jameis Winston! I love the New Orleans Saints to challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown this year. With Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara at his disposal, Winston is also set up for a huge statistical season. If the wins follow, this 75/1 price is going to look extremely appetizing come February.

