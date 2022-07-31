2023 NFL MVP Odds and Picks: Is Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen the Betting Favorite?
The 2022-23 NFL season is quickly approaching, as training camp is starting to heat up for all 32 teams around the league. As we get closer and closer to Week 1, it’s time to start thinking about placing futures bets on the regular-season awards market.
So, let’s check in on the current MVP betting odds and try to find some valuable bets in the bunch.
2023 NFL MVP betting odds: Josh Allen the +700 favorite
The Buffalo Bills are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2023, so it’s no surprise that their quarterback is the favorite to win MVP. Josh Allen is currently +700 to win the award, with Patrick Mahomes (+800), Tom Brady (+800), Justin Herbert (+900), and Aaron Rodgers (+1000) close behind on the odds board.
|Player
|MVP Odds
|Josh Allen
|+700
|Patrick Mahomes
|+800
|Tom Brady
|+800
|Justin Herbert
|+900
|Aaron Rodgers
|+1000
|Dak Prescott
|+1200
|Joe Burrow
|+1200
|Russell Wilson
|+1400
|Matthew Stafford
|+1400
|Kyler Murray
|+2000
|Lamar Jackson
|+2000
|Derek Carr
|+2500
|Jalen Hurts
|+2500
|Trey Lance
|+4000
|Mac Jones
|+4000
|Kirk Cousins
|+4000
|Matt Ryan
|+4000
|Tua Tagovailoa
|+6000
|Deshaun Watson
|+6000
|Jonathan Taylor
|+6000
|Justin Fields
|+7500
|Carson Wentz
|+7500
|Jameis Winston
|+7500
|Derrick Henry
|+7500
|Trevor Lawrence
|+7500
|Mitch Trubisky
|+7500
|Ryan Tannehill
|+10000
|Davis Mills
|+10000
|Zach Wilson
|+10000
|Daniel Jones
|+10000
|Baker Mayfield
|+10000
|Cooper Kupp
|+10000
|Marcus Mariota
|+10000
Check out the complete list of MVP betting odds at FanDuel .
NFL MVP bets to make right now
Russell Wilson 14/1
Russell Wilson got his wish this offseason by moving from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, and I think his new team is going to encourage him to air it out more than he has in previous years. If Wilson leads the Broncos to a division title in the brutally tough AFC West, it will be impossible for the MVP voters to ignore him again.
Lamar Jackson 20/1
I expect the Baltimore Ravens to bounce back this year after an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, and Lamar Jackson will be the main reason why. Jackson hears his critics loud and clear and will use the upcoming season to prove them wrong.
Jameis Winston 75/1
Yes, Jameis Winston! I love the New Orleans Saints to challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown this year. With Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara at his disposal, Winston is also set up for a huge statistical season. If the wins follow, this 75/1 price is going to look extremely appetizing come February.
Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .
How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
RELATED: NFC North Betting Preview: The Surprising +300 Pick to Unseat the Packers
The post 2023 NFL MVP Odds and Picks: Is Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen the Betting Favorite? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports
Comments / 0