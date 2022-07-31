ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL MVP Odds and Picks: Is Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen the Betting Favorite?

By Jack Dougherty
 4 days ago

The 2022-23 NFL season is quickly approaching, as training camp is starting to heat up for all 32 teams around the league. As we get closer and closer to Week 1, it’s time to start thinking about placing futures bets on the regular-season awards market.

So, let’s check in on the current MVP betting odds and try to find some valuable bets in the bunch.

2023 NFL MVP betting odds: Josh Allen the +700 favorite

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes hug before a game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs | Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

The Buffalo Bills are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2023, so it’s no surprise that their quarterback is the favorite to win MVP. Josh Allen is currently +700 to win the award, with Patrick Mahomes (+800), Tom Brady (+800), Justin Herbert (+900), and Aaron Rodgers (+1000) close behind on the odds board.

Player MVP Odds
Josh Allen +700
Patrick Mahomes +800
Tom Brady +800
Justin Herbert +900
Aaron Rodgers +1000
Dak Prescott +1200
Joe Burrow +1200
Russell Wilson +1400
Matthew Stafford +1400
Kyler Murray +2000
Lamar Jackson +2000
Derek Carr +2500
Jalen Hurts +2500
Trey Lance +4000
Mac Jones +4000
Kirk Cousins +4000
Matt Ryan +4000
Tua Tagovailoa +6000
Deshaun Watson +6000
Jonathan Taylor +6000
Justin Fields +7500
Carson Wentz +7500
Jameis Winston +7500
Derrick Henry +7500
Trevor Lawrence +7500
Mitch Trubisky +7500
Ryan Tannehill +10000
Davis Mills +10000
Zach Wilson +10000
Daniel Jones +10000
Baker Mayfield +10000
Cooper Kupp +10000
Marcus Mariota +10000

NFL MVP bets to make right now

Russell Wilson 14/1

Russell Wilson got his wish this offseason by moving from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, and I think his new team is going to encourage him to air it out more than he has in previous years. If Wilson leads the Broncos to a division title in the brutally tough AFC West, it will be impossible for the MVP voters to ignore him again.

Lamar Jackson 20/1

I expect the Baltimore Ravens to bounce back this year after an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, and Lamar Jackson will be the main reason why. Jackson hears his critics loud and clear and will use the upcoming season to prove them wrong.

Jameis Winston 75/1

Yes, Jameis Winston! I love the New Orleans Saints to challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown this year. With Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara at his disposal, Winston is also set up for a huge statistical season. If the wins follow, this 75/1 price is going to look extremely appetizing come February.

