Lane closures on southbound Highway 65 in Cambridge week of Aug. 1

County News Review
County News Review
 4 days ago

Motorists will encounter delays and single-lane closures on southbound Highway 65 near the Highway 95 interchange in Cambridge, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The maintenance repairs, which will make concrete surface repairs, will be done on good weather days and are scheduled for Monday-Thursday, Aug. 1-4.

All lanes will be open by Friday, Aug. 5.

Travelers are always advised to slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. Other reminders:

Stay alert; work zones constantly changeWatch for workers and slow-moving equipmentObey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300Minimize distractions behind the wheel

lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township

One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Morrill, Minnesota in Buckman Township. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call and when arriving at the scene they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue...
BUCKMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 cows cause traffic hiccup on I-35 in the north metro

STACY, Minn. -- Two cows escaped from a north metro farm Tuesday and wandered onto Interstate 35. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says that the cows left their home in Stacy before wandering by a Kwik Trip gas station, through a trailer park and eventually onto the freeway. Deputies corralled the animals in the median near Wyoming with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and Wyoming police. Video posted to social media showed the law enforcement officers herding the cows in the median as the animals tried to avoid  them. A professional wrangler was required to get the cows into trailers, the sheriff's office said. While traffic was affected in the area, there were no crashes involving the cows. 
STACY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic cams capture crash involving dump truck on Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Traffic cameras caught a dramatic crash in Brooklyn Park Monday.Minnesota Department of Transportation video shows a red dump truck attempting to swerve out of the way, but then colliding into a white SUV amid heavy traffic. There appeared to be at least one other vehicle involved in the crash. It happened around noon on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway. The traffic backup was originally caused by a death investigation further up the road, where a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked along the highway, according to police. That investigation is ongoing. In the dump truck-involved crash, two people were hurt, but they are expected to recover.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Cambridge, MN
Cambridge, MN
Traffic
Bring Me The News

Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash

A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
millcitytimes.com

8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
KDHL AM 920

Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota

Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
STURGEON LAKE, MN
#Speed Limits
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Let's get rid of 'Edmund Boulevard' and stop honoring a white supremacist

Edmund Boulevard is a scenic, tree-lined street that parallels the West River Parkway, separated from it by a spacious green median. Many of us cross Edmund each day as we make our way toward the parkway or to the river itself. While we no doubt appreciate the abundant natural beauty, and the fine homes that line the street, how many of us have actually pondered the origin of the boulevard’s name?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Heat and possible severe storms Sunday, #Top10WxDay on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following some scattered rain Sunday morning, another round of storms is looking to bring potential severe weather later in the day.The WCCO Weather Team forecasts a muggy, hot day Sunday. Temperatures may hit 90 degrees in some areas, including the Twin Cities and Mankato. Then, strong to severe storms are looking to develop after 4 p.m. to the northwest, reaching the Twin Cities likely after dinnertime. The storm could feature large hail and strong wind gusts – and a tornado can't be ruled out. Storms will wrap up before midnight. Top 10 Weather DayThen, Monday is looking beautiful! So much so, the WCCO Weather Team is declaring a Top 10 Weather Day. Expect mostly sunny skies, a high temperature near 85, low humidity, and a light breeze. Then, the hottest day of the week looks to be Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. The potential for 90-degree temps continues throughout the week.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
point2homes.com

2123 Sheridan Avenue N, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55411

This highly sought after, convenient, location will not last. Walk to Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Theodore Wirth Golf Course & Regional Park & all it has to offer. Minutes to downtown, freeways, schools & shopping in both Minneapolis & Golden Valley. Your stunning Southeastern sunsets & views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline are breathtaking & priceless. This spacious floorplan boasts 4 beds, 2 full baths, high ceilings, SS appliances, refinished original hardwood harmonizing with new carpet, new/newer mechanicals, multiple outdoor living spaces. No surface has been left untouched. A true pride in craftsmanship shines through inside/out. Add equity with finishable basement!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday. 
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County squad car struck while assisting traffic on I-694

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- A Ramsey County sheriff's squad car was struck Saturday evening while assisting with traffic control for a crash on Interstate 694 near Snelling Avenue.The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash around 6:30 p.m. involving a car that rear-ended a semi-truck. The driver and passenger of the car had serious injuries, officers report. The state patrol says there was alcohol in the 20-year-old driver's system. Then, the squad car was on the split of 694 and Highway 10 when it was struck around 7:30 p.m. No one was injured.The initial crash is under investigation.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Charges Expected in Fatal Apple River Stabbing

(Learfield News Service/Somerset, WI) Charges are expected to be filed today (Monday) against a Minnesota man accused in a deadly stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake stabbed five people Saturday and a 17-year-old Stillwater boy...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges expected Monday in Apple River stabbings that left Stillwater teen dead, 4 injured

SOMERSET, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Prior Lake man is expected to be charged in the stabbings along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Investigators say that the five victims has sustained stab wounds to their midsections.Authorities said the deceased victim is a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater. A representative from Stillwater High School confirmed Sunday that the victim was a student there. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was tubing along the river with a group when he started stabbing other tubers then took off. It happened Saturday afternoon and prompted an hour-and-half long search and evacuation of the river.It's still unclear what led to the stabbings. The suspect is being held at the St. Croix County jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.His name and the names of the victims have not yet been released, but the victims were said by investigators to be from Luck, Burnsville and Elk River.Anyone with information, including video, are asked to call Investigator John Shilts at 715-381-4219 or emailing johnshiltsjr@sccwi.gov.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
SOMERSET, WI
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Incident on Highway 610

Brooklyn Park police say they responded to a report of a dead man in a car parked on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway Monday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male in the car. According to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
bulletin-news.com

Greater MSP Absorbs The Itasca Project

The Itasca Project and Greater MSP, two venerable economic development organizations located in the Twin Cities, have declared a formal merger. Greater MSP, also known as the Minneapolis St. Paul Economic Development Partnership, retains a core workforce of roughly 18 managers and directors in offices in the Securian Financial building on Robert Street in downtown St. Paul, in addition to some administrative support personnel. The group promotes the area to potential employers while emphasizing the work of regional start-ups. Its 300 dues-paying member firms, colleges, towns, counties, and charitable organizations are represented by the organization.
SAINT PAUL, MN
County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

