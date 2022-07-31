Lane closures on southbound Highway 65 in Cambridge week of Aug. 1

Motorists will encounter delays and single-lane closures on southbound Highway 65 near the Highway 95 interchange in Cambridge, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The maintenance repairs, which will make concrete surface repairs, will be done on good weather days and are scheduled for Monday-Thursday, Aug. 1-4.

All lanes will be open by Friday, Aug. 5.

Travelers are always advised to slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. Other reminders:

Stay alert; work zones constantly changeWatch for workers and slow-moving equipmentObey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300Minimize distractions behind the wheel