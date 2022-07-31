Monday night road closure scheduled for portion of Woodruff Avenue

www.kidnewsradio.com
Project to add stoplight at Highway 47 and Highway 20 intersection making good progress
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – A construction project on the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 20 is on schedule, Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Justin Smith said. The first step of the project of blasting underneath the road was only the first step, and Smith says there is still a...
Pocatello firefighters battling blaze inside Abracadabra's restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue
POCATELLO — Pocatello firefighters are battling a blaze inside the Abracadabra's restaurant at 1151 Yellowstone Avenue. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and initial reports are that the blaze broke out inside the kitchen near a gas line, according to Pocatello Fire Department officials. Pocatello Police are on scene assisting with traffic control and the southbound lane of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the restaurant has been closed while firefighters battle the blaze. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more updates.
Fire Breaks Out Inside Local Restaurant
Just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at a local restaurant. The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Abracadabra restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue. The fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is currently being investigated. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and are now estimating the damage.
Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire burning near State Highway 33 has closed the highway between old Highway 91 and 5500 West Road which is 4 to 8 miles west of Rexburg. Fire crews are working on the fire to get it under control. The post Grass fire...
I-15 closed between McCammon and Downey
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon the and US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that area which was caused by an accident. They hope to have the power restored by 6:20 p.m. according to their website.
Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County...
Idaho Falls City Council approves new fire station without use of local tax dollars
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls media release) – During last Thursday’s Idaho Falls City Council meeting elected officials unanimously approved funding to purchase property to build a new fire station to accommodate commercial and residential growth. The City Council approved the purchase of the seven acre...
Grass fire burning on Camas Wildlife Refuge
HAMER, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire is burning in the Camas National Wildlife Refuge near Hamer. Chris Berger with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center estimates the fire will be contained by Monday night. It’s estimated to have burned 40 acres, so far. Firefighters from BLM, the...
3 things to know this morning – August 4, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Everyone who has been evacuated by the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest is allowed to return home. However, the fire has grown to 64,078 acres and has dropped back to 17 percent contained.
Idaho Falls City Council approves tentative budget for fiscal year 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls City Council tentatively approved the fiscal 2022/2023 budget last Thursday night during its regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The tentative budget focuses on advancing the needs of a growing community and continuing to provide essential services for residents. The not to...
Bonneville County and Idaho Falls negotiating new deal to fund 911 dispatch
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County and Idaho Falls have partnered to fund the local 911 dispatch center since the 1970s. But, as Bonneville County continues to grow, they’ve begun to negotiate a new agreement. “We’ve been very proud and fortunate to claim them first from Idaho...
Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week
RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
Local News 8 morning team learns to play disc golf
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s a growing phenomenon: disc golf. “Disc golf is a lot like ball golf, except you use frisbees and baskets,” said Shane Hill of Idaho Falls. “What we want to do is try and get the frisbee from the t-box into the basket in the least number of throws.”
Weather service declares flash flood warning for parts of Southeast Idaho because of incoming thunderstorms
The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to cause flash flooding in parts of Bannock and Caribou counties late Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. The weather service has declared a flash flood warning to alert the public of the expected hazardous conditions in north central Bannock County including the Inkom area and in western Caribou County. The flash flooding could be most severe along Inman and Rapid creeks. ...
New additions planned for Ammon Days
AMMON — There are exciting new additions to an annual event that the city of Ammon is bringing and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Ammon Days, a free event, is this weekend and it’s packed with fun activities, including swimming, vendors, food, entertainment, games, prizes, a car show, and more.
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’
POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
Afton Mayor, Wife Still Hospitalized After Being Run Over By SUV; Teen To Be Criminally Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The mayor of Afton and his wife will be hospitalized in Idaho Falls, Idaho “for a time,” and the teenage driver who hit them with a car last week will soon be criminally charged, the Afton police chief said Monday.
One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash
POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
Police: Local man charged with burglary after items worth over $1,700 are stolen from storage unit
POCATELLO — A 47-year-old local man has been charged with felony burglary after police say he entered a Pocatello storage unit last month in which over $1,700 worth of items had been stolen. Robert Reed Stacey, of Pocatello, was charged and arrested for the June 25 incident on July 29 following a Pocatello Police investigation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Pocatello police began investigating the...
