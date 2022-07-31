Gurman Says Apple's Q3 Mac Weakness Is A Blip, But Flags These As Concerns

(Thursday Market Open) The Bank of England (BoE) raised its key lending rate by 50 basis points, its biggest hike in 27 years. The BoE, unlike the Federal Reserve, is expressing strong concerns about a potential recession. It also emphasized that it could be battling inflation for some time. In reaction to the news, the British pound strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the spot market and the London FTSE 100 was up 0.56% before the U.S. markets opened.

