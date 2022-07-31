Gurman Says Apple's Q3 Mac Weakness Is A Blip, But Flags These As Concerns

www.benzinga.com
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Apple To $177? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Keybanc raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $173 to $177. However, Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained the stock with an Overweight. Apple shares fell 0.8% to $160.16 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler boosted ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI price target from $50 to $54. However, Piper Sandler analyst...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
'I'm Going To Have To Say Avoid It': Jim Cramer Urges Waiting Before Buying This Tech Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer. Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL. Cramer said he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation COST over Big Lots Inc BIG. When asked about Western Digital Corporation WDC, Cramer said, "I’m going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they...
Elon Musk Updates Timeline For 'Successful' Starship Orbital Launch
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a timeline for the orbital launch of Starship, which is being developed and tested at the company’s Boca Chica launch facility in Texas. What Happened: When one of Musk’s Twitter followers shared a picture of the Starship and asked him when an orbital launch is likely, the world’s richest person said a “successful” orbital flight is likely between one and 12 months from now.
A Flurry Of Employment News Drops Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report
(Thursday Market Open) The Bank of England (BoE) raised its key lending rate by 50 basis points, its biggest hike in 27 years. The BoE, unlike the Federal Reserve, is expressing strong concerns about a potential recession. It also emphasized that it could be battling inflation for some time. In reaction to the news, the British pound strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the spot market and the London FTSE 100 was up 0.56% before the U.S. markets opened.
Zoetis's Clocks Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers FY22 Profit Outlook
Zoetis Inc ZTS has reported Q2 FY22 revenue of $2.05 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y, almost in line with the consensus of $2.04. Adjusted EPS was $1.20, +1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.22. Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.09 billion, +9%. Sales of companion animal products increased...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 49 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Fortinet FTNT. Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR made the largest move down on...
Preview: Stericycle's Earnings
Stericycle SRCL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stericycle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47. Stericycle bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
A Preview Of Paya Holdings's Earnings
Paya Holdings PAYA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Paya Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Paya Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Trimble's Earnings Outlook
Trimble TRMB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trimble will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62. Trimble bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Why Are Cybersecurity Stocks Down Today
Shares of several cybersecurity companies, including CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, and Zscaler Inc ZS, are trading lower Thursday after Fortinet Inc FTNT issued guidance that was in-line with estimates and slightly lowered its full-year services revenue outlook. FTNT Revenue: $1.03 billion was in-line with estimates.
Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba
Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
Orthofix Medical Earnings Preview
Orthofix Medical OFIX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Orthofix Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10. Orthofix Medical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Gray Television
Gray Television GTN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gray Television will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Gray Television bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Proto Labs Earnings Preview
Proto Labs PRLB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Proto Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. Proto Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Are Yeti Shares Sliding Today?
Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc. YETI are down today following a worse-than-expected earnings report. This morning Yeti reported its second-quarter earnings. The company fell short of the consensus analyst estimates for both its revenue and earnings per share. Revenue was estimated at $422.90 Million but was reported at $420.04 Million.
Lucid Gr Whale Trades For August 04
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lucid Gr. Looking at options history for Lucid Gr LCID we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
