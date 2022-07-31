NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, according to Shams Charania.

Russell starred for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969 winning a record-setting 11 NBA championships.

Russell was also a five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. The NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award is named after him.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

He passed away peacefully.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.