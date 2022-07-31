Bloomfield man charged in homicide: Police
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with homicide following a domestic violence assault that turned fatal, police said.
According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 32-year-old Kevin Carter of Bloomfield was arrested on Friday after a domestic violence incident ending in an assault on Walsh Street.
On Sunday morning, the victim died from injuries sustained in the assault, further elevating the incident to a homicide.
Carter’s bond is set at $700,000.
This is a developing story.
