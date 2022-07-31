Tony Hawk Joins Covers Band Performing Songs From His Video Games at Signature Brew Gig

loudwire.com
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
Here Are the Most-Replayed Scenes in Slipknot’s ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Video
Music videos can be a really powerful way to boost the creativity of a song, not that Slipknot really need much other than their masks to be visually captivating. The video for their latest track "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" wasn't super complex, but fans obviously found some scenes more intriguing than others.
See Rage Against the Machine Play ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for First Time in 14 Years
Rage Against the Machine's 2022 tour has been one of the most anticipated reunions of the last decade. Earlier this week, they played "Born of a Broken Man" during a show in Ohio, which was their first time tackling the song in 14 years. The concert took place July 27...
Fans Touched By New Counterparts Song About Singer’s Cat, Share Own Stories
Fans of Canadian hardcore punk band Counterparts are getting big feels from their new song about their frontman's beloved cat. Brendan Murphy wrote "Whispers of Your Death" about Kuma's (the cat) recent brush with death . The track is featured on their upcoming seventh album A Eulogy for Those Still...
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
Billy Corgan Plays Song Inspired by Highland Park Shooting During Benefit Livestream
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan debuted a new song called "Photograph" during a benefit show last night (July 27) at his tea house Madame Zuzu's in Chicago. The song was inspired by the tragic mass shooting that took place in Chicago suburb Highland Park during a Fourth of July parade earlier this month.
Why Are Twitter + TikTok Users Calling Ghost ‘Weezer for Goths’?
"Ghost is just Weezer for the goth kids." That's how one Twitter user summarized a rock music comparison that's turned viral this month. "Ghost is Weezer for goth women," mused another music fan. And those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trend. It...
Nova Twins Play Their Favorite Riffs
English rock duo Nova Twins have joined Loudwire's Gear Factor to perform their favorite guitar and bass riffs. Watch the girls take you through what inspired them as young artists and how they achieve their experimental sound. Bassist Georgia South was inspired by N.E.R.D. to pick up a bass. It...
Report Shows Only 5 Artists Sold More Tickets Than Metallica Over Last 40 Years
It's one thing to even last as a band for four decades, but it's a whole other when you're one of the top touring acts of that period as well. A new report from Pollstar shows that only five artists have sold more tickets than Metallica over the last 40 years, and that they're the top metal touring group.
Lorna Shore’s New Song ‘Cursed to Die’ Is as Brutal as It Is Epic
On Oct. 14, new age deathcore titans Lorna Shore will release Pain Remains, their first full length album with vocalist Will Ramos, who set the metal world ablaze last year with his animalistic performance on the viral breakout song "To the Hellfire." Now, they've unleashed "Cursed to Die," the third single off the forthcoming record and it is as brutal as it is epic.
Steve Vai Hands Guitar to Fan in Crowd, Kid Takes the Stage + Plays Solo
Steve Vai gave a kid an experience that he'll never forget, letting him play an onstage solo with Vai's very own guitar. You can watch the video of what the kid describes as "the happiest day of my life" below. During the last show of Steve Vai's European Inviolate Tour,...
Metallica Release New Animated Lyric Video for ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica's 1986 thrash anthem "Master of Puppets" now has an official animated lyric video, which the legendary Bay Area metal band released this week. The clip adds to the classic Master of Puppets tune's renewed cultural visibility after it bloomed in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 finale from July 1.
Anthrax Perform John Bush-Era Favorite ‘Only’ for First Time Since 2011
Anthrax are back on the road, and the tour kickoff in Phoenix Tuesday night (July 26) featured the return of a long absent favorite to the setlist. The band performed "Only" for the first time since Oct. 24, 2011, according to Setlist.fm. The song was one of the standout works...
Poll: What’s the Best Disturbed Album? – Vote Now
Disturbed released their first new song in four years last month, "Hey You," which likely means we'll be getting a new album from the rockers soon. But which of their previous releases in the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Rocky Mountains Rockout with Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden is hitting the road for the Legacy of the Beast tour, and we want to give you a chance to see these legendary rockers in an... elevated state. You and a guest could fly to the Mile High City to catch Iron Maiden in concert!. Here's what you...
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Joined Anthrax for ‘Bring the Noise’ at the Hollywood Palladium
Back in July of 1991, thrash titan Anthrax released a cover of one of Public Enemy’s signature songs, “Bring the Noise.” Now, 31 years later, the pair have unexpectedly teamed up again, as Public Enemy founder Chuck D joined Anthrax when they played the seminal tune at the Hollywood Palladium this past Friday night (July 29).
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Alter Bridge Reveal Epic, Aggressive New Single ‘Silver Tongue’
Beware, or you might just get caught up in Alter Bridge's new single "Silver Tongue." The epic, aggressive song serves as the lead single from the forthcoming Pawns & Kings album, though they previously shared the album closing title track. Alter Bridge waste no time in commanding you attention with...
Bad Omens Singer Wishes Their Latest Album Was Everyone’s Introduction to Band
You may have only discovered Bad Omens recently, and there's likely a good reason for that. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, vocalist Noah Sebastian admitted he wishes everyone's introduction to them was their 2022 album, The Death of Peace of Mind. Prior to this latest...
