Get out your floaties: It’s time to work from the pool

By the Workplace team
 4 days ago
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Fortune

Workers are calling their bosses’ bluffs on in-office mandates

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Workers continue to turn a blind eye to their bosses' in-office mandates. That's likely because they feel they can get away with it, according to the latest findings from WFH...
45% Of Independent Restaurants Couldn’t Pay July Rent (Up 7%)

Alignable’s July Rent Report is being released right now, based on a poll that concluded this morning, conducted among 3,553 small business owners. It shows that rent struggles are severe for several small business sectors, including transportation (trucking companies & car services), restaurants, retail shops, and beauty salons. What’s the cause according to SMBs? Rent hikes, labor costs/the ongoing labor shortage, the high price of gas, and reduced consumer spending are all combining to create economic instability.
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software

The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
NuScale’s small modular reactor design to get the regulatory thumbs-up

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is about to do something it hasn’t done in years: certify the design for a brand new reactor. The agency has directed staff to sign off on NuScale's small modular reactor design, saying it "meets the agency’s applicable safety requirements." The reactor could be the first of a coming wave of advanced reactors angling for the regulatory green light.
The Independent

Amazon workers at UK warehouse stop work to protest pay

More than 700 Amazon warehouse workers in England staged a protest Thursday in a dispute over pay, in the latest sign of workplace friction stoked by Britain's cost of living crisis and a growing discontent among employees over wage and working conditions. The GMB union said employees at the facility in Tilbury, Essex, east of London, stopped work after the ecommerce giant offered to raise salaries by 35 pence (42 cents) an hour.The union said workers want a raise of 2 pounds to better match the demands of their job and cope with soaring inflation. Amazon doesn't recognize the...
Europe’s big climate VC bet

Hello, Protocol Climate friends. Today, we’re globetrotting (sustainably, of course) by checking in with Europe’s biggest climate VC fund on what makes the continent a clean tech startup hotbed before hopping back to the U.S. for Big Tech’s take on the Inflation Reduction Act. Then we’re zooming out for a global view of Amazon’s carbon emissions.
What has been the most unexpectedly difficult part of being a venture capitalist?

My journey from 20-year CIO to venture capitalist was unconventional, and I knew it would entail some equally unique challenges. One unexpected lesson I learned early on was this: The transition from operating executive to investor is far from seamless. Buyers and investors fundamentally ask different questions about products. CIOs are thinking about cost, implementation, how a solution helps their IT organization; VCs want to know about product-market fit, competition, founder pedigree. The day-to-day tasks vary as well — after managing a large team and actively deploying technology, I was now sourcing potential investments and reviewing them with my fellow partners, jockeying for deals and issuing term sheets.
The trouble with neobanks

Good morning! Regulators are turning up the heat on neobanks, wondering if they’re any better than the institutions they’re trying to replace. And with money drying up across the sector, is this the beginning of the end for neobanks?. LendUp’s downfall. LendUp Global is liquidating its assets,...
Rolling your own machine learning

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why cost and latency considerations are leading some companies to move machine learning workloads from the cloud back into their own data centers, why the Biden administration just imposed a new export restriction on chip tool-makers, and the latest in enterprise tech funding.
Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.

In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
