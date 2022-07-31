Get out your floaties: It’s time to work from the pool

My journey from 20-year CIO to venture capitalist was unconventional, and I knew it would entail some equally unique challenges. One unexpected lesson I learned early on was this: The transition from operating executive to investor is far from seamless. Buyers and investors fundamentally ask different questions about products. CIOs are thinking about cost, implementation, how a solution helps their IT organization; VCs want to know about product-market fit, competition, founder pedigree. The day-to-day tasks vary as well — after managing a large team and actively deploying technology, I was now sourcing potential investments and reviewing them with my fellow partners, jockeying for deals and issuing term sheets.

