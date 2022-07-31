Get out your floaties: It’s time to work from the pool

www.protocol.com
Related
A 29-year-old part-time remote worker living abroad and making $4,000 a month explains how she finds work and affords her lifestyle
Michelle Checchi has been working remotely since 2019. She says her lifestyle is "much more affordable" than she'd expect to have in the US.
Some remote workers have picked up a nefarious side hustle: outsourcing their work
The biggest story in tech right now is that some remote workers are outsourcing their work to other people in the latest remote-work scam.
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Workers are calling their bosses’ bluffs on in-office mandates
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Workers continue to turn a blind eye to their bosses' in-office mandates. That's likely because they feel they can get away with it, according to the latest findings from WFH...
'It wasn't worth it': Despite lucrative offers, these workers kept their jobs during the 'Great Resignation' and say it paid off with promotions and camaraderie
"In a weird way, it did help me grow in my career and has really allowed me to do a lot of cool things," TK said about not leaving their job.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
If you want to WFH, you should probably move to Europe: These are the best countries for remote workers
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Looking for the best place to park your laptop and portable desk? Your best option might be to pack up and move to Europe. Specifically, Germany: It's the best country...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
So you've been laid off from a tech company. What's next?
The biggest story in tech right now is what to do after being laid off. We're sharing firms that are hiring and advice for landing your next gig.
Leaked documents show how Amazon managers evaluate employees' performance and decide pay
You made it to Friday! If you're looking for a way to celebrate — and happen to have $10 million — maybe you'll be interested in buying this estate that was featured in "The Wolf of Wall Street." Or, if you'd like a less expensive way to ring...
ValueWalk
45% Of Independent Restaurants Couldn’t Pay July Rent (Up 7%)
Alignable’s July Rent Report is being released right now, based on a poll that concluded this morning, conducted among 3,553 small business owners. It shows that rent struggles are severe for several small business sectors, including transportation (trucking companies & car services), restaurants, retail shops, and beauty salons. What’s the cause according to SMBs? Rent hikes, labor costs/the ongoing labor shortage, the high price of gas, and reduced consumer spending are all combining to create economic instability.
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
protocol.com
NuScale’s small modular reactor design to get the regulatory thumbs-up
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is about to do something it hasn’t done in years: certify the design for a brand new reactor. The agency has directed staff to sign off on NuScale's small modular reactor design, saying it "meets the agency’s applicable safety requirements." The reactor could be the first of a coming wave of advanced reactors angling for the regulatory green light.
Amazon workers at UK warehouse stop work to protest pay
More than 700 Amazon warehouse workers in England staged a protest Thursday in a dispute over pay, in the latest sign of workplace friction stoked by Britain's cost of living crisis and a growing discontent among employees over wage and working conditions. The GMB union said employees at the facility in Tilbury, Essex, east of London, stopped work after the ecommerce giant offered to raise salaries by 35 pence (42 cents) an hour.The union said workers want a raise of 2 pounds to better match the demands of their job and cope with soaring inflation. Amazon doesn't recognize the...
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
protocol.com
Europe’s big climate VC bet
Hello, Protocol Climate friends. Today, we’re globetrotting (sustainably, of course) by checking in with Europe’s biggest climate VC fund on what makes the continent a clean tech startup hotbed before hopping back to the U.S. for Big Tech’s take on the Inflation Reduction Act. Then we’re zooming out for a global view of Amazon’s carbon emissions.
protocol.com
What has been the most unexpectedly difficult part of being a venture capitalist?
My journey from 20-year CIO to venture capitalist was unconventional, and I knew it would entail some equally unique challenges. One unexpected lesson I learned early on was this: The transition from operating executive to investor is far from seamless. Buyers and investors fundamentally ask different questions about products. CIOs are thinking about cost, implementation, how a solution helps their IT organization; VCs want to know about product-market fit, competition, founder pedigree. The day-to-day tasks vary as well — after managing a large team and actively deploying technology, I was now sourcing potential investments and reviewing them with my fellow partners, jockeying for deals and issuing term sheets.
protocol.com
The trouble with neobanks
Good morning! Regulators are turning up the heat on neobanks, wondering if they’re any better than the institutions they’re trying to replace. And with money drying up across the sector, is this the beginning of the end for neobanks?. LendUp’s downfall. LendUp Global is liquidating its assets,...
protocol.com
Rolling your own machine learning
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why cost and latency considerations are leading some companies to move machine learning workloads from the cloud back into their own data centers, why the Biden administration just imposed a new export restriction on chip tool-makers, and the latest in enterprise tech funding.
protocol.com
Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.
In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
Comments / 1