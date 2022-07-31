Montague, Mass man wins lottery for the 2nd time at the same location he previously won $1 million

whdh.com
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Several lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts on Monday
BOSTON — Several lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday. One winning ticket fetched a prize of $650,000, while six other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Solve It 7: Hot House Headache
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local family was boiling. Their AC broke, and they say their home warranty company wasn’t helping them cool things off. So they called Solve It 7. As a parent of six kids, sometimes it can be hard to keep your cool. Especially for Chris...
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Want to be a millionaire? Here are the best lottery games to play
Massachusetts State Lottery players all hope to hit the jackpot prize. But some lottery games might be better to play than others. If you simply want to win, a scratch-off ticket like “$500 Frenzy” might be a good option. It has a 1 in 224 odds of winning the top prize. But that prize is $500. Comparatively, some lottery games offer jackpots in the millions — and sometimes billions.
MSPCA brings 150 cats and kittens to Massachusetts from Florida in launch of lifesaving new program ‘Southern Hub’
Massachusetts received an influx of furry friends on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a flight full of 150 homeless cats from Florida landed at the New Bedford Regional Airport to start a new life in a new home in Massachusetts, according to a release from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)
One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
100 degrees possible in many parts of Massachusetts Thursday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the high heat expected on Thursday.Tuesday marked the 11th time that Boston has hit 90 this year and the first day of another prolonged heat wave in many inland locations. While Boston fell short of 90 on Wednesday due to winds off the ocean, areas to the west of the city reached 90+ and will stay there through early next week!The heat will peak on Thursday when many towns will once again hit 100 degrees. The current record in Boston stands at 96 degrees, set nearly 100 years ago (1928). That will likely be broken.Combined with rising humidity levels, the heat index on Thursday is expected to be as high as 105 degrees.The heat and humidity will hold through the weekend. We expect each day to be in the low to mid 90s with uncomfortably high dew points. There will be a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday and lasting until the heat breaks early next week.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Cradles to Crayons brings back annual Backpack-a-thon
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cradles to Crayons has brought back its Backpack-a-thon, preparing 70,000 backpacks with school essentials. The organization started its mission in 2012 to provide clothing and school supplies to homeless and low-income children. “Cradles to Crayons provides basic essentials to kids 0-12 all around Massachusetts, and today...
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
For A Major Makeover, Orange Line Going Offline For A Month
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA will shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days starting in less than three weeks, a historic and disruptive undertaking that punctuates months of injurious and deadly incidents, simmering rider frustration, federal scrutiny and plenty of finger-pointing. Gov. Charlie Baker and his top...
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
2 injured in Southborough crash
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Southborough that injured two. Police said the crash occurred on Route 9 Wednesday afternoon. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after one car ended on top of another, trapping the driver inside. (Copyright (c)...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
WATCH: Motorized glider crash lands in Westminster, pilot hospitalized
WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is recovering after his motorized glider was forced to crash land at a golf course, according to police in Westminster. Officials said a local 59-year-old man was flying his aircraft in the area of the Woods of Westminster golf course along with two other flyers when the crash happened.
