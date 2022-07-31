ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Five-Star Phenom Locks in LSU Official Visit

By Zack Nagy
 4 days ago

Tigers will host elite edge rusher/athlete Nyckoles Harbor, a consensus five-star prospect in the 2023 class

The Tigers continue their pursuit of five-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor, who locked in his official visit with the Tigers for the weekend of Oct. 8. Defensive ends coach Jamar Cain has been pushing for Harbor significantly over the last few months, finally getting a huge official visit from the top-10 prospect in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher, who can play both sides of the football as an athlete, is fresh off of a dominant junior season. Harbor tallied 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an incredible 66 quarterback hurries, while also forcing six fumbles and blocking two punts and catching five touchdown passes.

A do-it-all athlete, Harbor has the chance to play a myriad of positions at the next level with his tremendous speed and versatility. With the gifts of a defensive end to the skills of a tight end, Harbor is a gem in this 2023 class.

Fresh off of a visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Harbor is just now starting to take his visits and get things rolling with his recruitment, also considering Georgia, Miami and USC, among others.

LSU getting an official visit from the gifted athlete is a huge win for this program. A piece of the puzzle in Harbor’s recruitment will be the school's track and field program. With track times including a 20.63 in the 200m and 10.28 in the 100m, Harbor looks to be interested in being a dual sport athlete at the next level.

Harbor will be in town for the weekend of the LSU-Tennessee matchup, getting a true taste of what a game day looks and feels like in Baton Rouge.

With LSU recruiting dominating the summer, this program will look to carry their success into the fall as they round out their 2023 cycle with Harbor having the chance to be the icing on the cake.

