Julio Rodriguez Placed on Mariners IL with Hand Injury from Getting Hit by Pitch

Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Padres' Juan Soto Deal 'Highest-Impact Trade I've Ever Seen,' AL GM Says
MLB executives praised the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals for Tuesday's blockbuster deal headlined by superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The Nats sent Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Friars in exchange for designated hitter Luke Voit and a hefty package of young players and prospects, including MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline
It's time for the first updated MLB power rankings since a busy 2022 trade deadline has come and gone. Along with the usual shuffling based on last week's performance, this week's rankings will also take into account what teams did at the deadline. If a team sold aggressively, it took a nose dive, while contenders who plugged holes on their roster with impact additions were given an additional boost.
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
Juan Soto: 'I Wish Good Luck to the Other Pitchers' Facing Padres Lineup
Juan Soto sent a clear message to opposing pitchers who will be facing the new-look San Diego Padres lineup. "It's going to be really exciting," Soto told reporters when asked about San Diego's offense. "I wish good luck to the other pitchers." The Padres pulled off one of the biggest...
Trey Mancini Thanks Orioles Medical Staff After Astros Trade: 'They Saved My Life'
Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Checked on Marlins' Pablo Lopez, 'Found the Price High'
The New York Yankees reportedly checked on the availability of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yanks "found the price high" on Lopez, who's compiled a 3.41 ERA across 21 starts for the Marlins this season.
Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94
Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.
Red Sox News: Tommy Pham Acquired from Reds Ahead of 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most active teams ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and they added a veteran outfielder Monday. Boston acquired Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and...
Zack Greinke Rumors: Royals Decide Not to Trade Former Cy Young Winner at Deadline
The Kansas City Royals have reportedly decided against dealing veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that while Greinke "probably could help someone," the Royals have chosen to keep him. In 17 starts this season, the 38-year-old six-time All-Star...
Yankees' Starting Rotation, Bullpen After Frankie Montas, Scott Effross Trades
The New York Yankees aren't resting on their laurels. With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, closer Lou Trivino and reliever Scott Effross in a pair of deals with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs on Monday. The New York Yankees are acquiring right-hander Frankie...
Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'
Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also...
Red Sox Rumors: Players Frustrated Front Office Did Nothing to Fix 'Glaring Holes'
Boston Red Sox players are reportedly unhappy with the moves the front office has made leading up to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. According to John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston, there is frustration within the locker room that nothing has been done to address the team's "glaring" and "obvious holes."
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Cardinals 'Intensifying' Pursuit amid Dodgers, Padres Links
There are three finalists in the running to complete a trade for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, but one team is reportedly separating itself from the pack. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported Monday that the St. Louis Cardinals are "intensifying" their pursuit of Soto, becoming "much more aggressive of late in their trade proposals."
MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Were Finalist for Juan Soto, Made 'Solid Effort'
The Los Angeles Dodgers "made a solid effort" to land star outfielder Juan Soto before the Washington Nationals eventually dealt the two-time All-Star to the San Diego Padres prior to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. The Dodgers were finalists for Juan Soto....
Brandon Marsh Traded to Phillies from Angels Ahead of Deadline for Logan O'Hoppe
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the news. Marsh should help address the Phillies' need for defensive upgrades in the outfield. The Phillies have...
MLB Rumors: Brett Phillips Eyed by Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies After Rays OF DFA'd
Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in outfielder Brett Phillips, who was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. According to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams known to have inquired about or shown interest in Phillips.
Mets Trade Rumors: NY Still Pursuing Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez
The New York Mets are reportedly "in on" Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Per that report, "nothing is imminent" in potential trade talks, however. Both players would be potential rentals for a World Series...
