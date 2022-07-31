ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin: Some senators not involved in bill talks because he ‘didn’t think it would come to fruition’

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acUQj_0gzeFIzF00

( The Hill ) – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said the reason lawmakers such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) were not brought into negotiations on a climate, health care and taxes deal that he struck with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was that he feared it wouldn’t come to “fruition.”

The deal would require the support of all 50 Senate Democrats, placing Sinema, who was not involved in the behind-the-scenes negotiations, in close scrutiny until she announces a position.

“The reason people weren’t brought into this, I didn’t think it would come to fruition,” Manchin told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Jake Tapper. “I didn’t want to disappoint people.”

The bill is a slimmed-down package from the roughly $3 trillion Build Back Better deal Democrats hoped to pass before Manchin announced he couldn’t support the bill late last year after months of wrangling over a potential deal.

Manchin and Schumer had been negotiating for months on a smaller package. Their talks collapsed on July 14, but the two Democrats surprised many in Washington when they announced a deal last week .

Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer deal: Dems shocked, GOP feels betrayed

The package would invest $369 billion in energy-focused climate programs over the next 10 years and $300 billion to reduce the deficit in addition to provisions to extend health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

When asked by Tapper if Sinema would support the bill, Manchin highlighted what he said were her contributions to the potential text.

He said Sinema was “very instrumental” in allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and the two moderate senators were in agreement to not raise taxes on Americans.

“She has so much in this piece of legislation,” Manchin said. “She’s formed quite a bit of it and worked on it very hard.”

Manchin added that he and Sinema “speak a lot” but declined to say the last time they met.

“Hopefully, she will be positive about it,” he said. “But she’ll make her decision. I respect that.”

Manchin said he hopes that the Senate will pass the bill this week before they leave for the upcoming August recess.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Manchin secures commitment to complete Mountain Valley Pipeline

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has, “secured a commitment,” from President Joe Biden, Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) to be completed. According to Senator Manchin’s office, the commitment from President Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be used to pass legislation for the MVP to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Cnn#Union#Dems#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Manchin's mistake

Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
Axios

Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against human trafficking bill after accusing Democrats of doing nothing to protect victims

Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was among 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives to vote against a bill that reauthorises federal programmes to combat human trafficking. The Georgia congresswoman cast her vote on 26 July hours after accusing Democratic lawmakers of failing to combat trafficking and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
DC News Now

DC News Now

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy