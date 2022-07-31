Man choked, attempted to rape woman in Brooklyn: NYPD

www.fox5ny.com
2 women attacked by group inside Queens movie theater, police say
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A group of four attacked two women inside a movie theater in Queens on July 5, police said on Wednesday. The two victims, 33 and 29, had a dispute with two men and two women while watching a movie inside the College Point Multiplex Cinemas at around 7 p.m., according to […]
2 men shot, 1 critically in head in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody: NYPD
A person of interest is in custody after a Brooklyn shooting left one man critically wounded in the head and another shot in the arm on Wednesday.
fox5ny.com
Search for missing Brooklyn teen
Aunisty Elliott has been missing from her Crown Heights home since July 27th. The 14-year-old went missing while babysitting her younger brother.
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say
The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said. The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.
wabcradio.com
Outrage After Glass Bottles Are Hurled at NYPD Officers in the Bronx
NEW YORK (77WABC) — There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos show bottles being thrown at officers while making arrests Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large rowdy group after a crowd is...
NBC New York
Brooklyn Woman Now Accused in Cold French Fry-Charged Gunfight at McDonald's
A second person, an 18-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with a shooting of a McDonald's worker in Brooklyn that a law enforcement source said apparently stemmed from, of all things, a fight over cold french fries. Camellia Dunlap, of Nostrand Avenue, is accused of criminal weapon possession and...
fox5ny.com
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
NEW YORK - A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after...
Bronx shooting: Man sought in connection to Claremont homicide
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont. The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled over his car on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 22 when he was approached by the gunman, officials said. […]
NJ toddler's disappearance went unreported for 3 years, now mother's boyfriend charged with murder
Matthew Chiles III, 29, is facing endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains charges in addition to the murder charge.
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
fox5ny.com
NJ teen found fatally shot in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the shooting of a teenager from New Jersey who was discovered dead outside a home in Queens Tuesday morning. A woman who lives on Beach 67th Street in the Averne section of the Rockaways saw a body sticking out from under a minivan parked her driveway at about 7:15 a.m. so she called 911.
fox5ny.com
Bottle-wielding assailant attacked woman walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman who assaulted a 32-year-old woman walking her dog on a sidewalk in Brooklyn last month. The victim, who had a dog on a leash, was about to open the front door of an apartment building on Bushwick Avenue near Troutman Street in Bushwick at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, when a woman suddenly dashed up behind her, slammed the door shut, and hit her on the shoulder with a bottle, police said.
Englewood Maintenance Worker, 37, Charged With Raping Underage Teen
A maintenance worker from Englewood was charged with raping an underage girl. Lamelle Pulley, 37, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. The day before, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, Englewood police notified members of his Special...
News 12
Police make arrests in Brooklyn McDonald's shooting
The NYPD has made two arrest linked to the Brooklyn McDonald's shooting Monday. Police say Michael Morgan, 20, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of a McDonald’s worker. Police also arrested Camellia Dunlap, 18, and she was charged...
NYC gang members charged for murders, robberies, drug dealing
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sixteen alleged members and associates of a New York City gang were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics and violent gun offenses, including murder and attempted murder, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. The defendants are all suspected members and associates of the Own Every Dollar (OED) gang, a subset of the Trinitarios, […]
Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Correction officer attacked in Bellevue Hospital prison ward
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee attacked a correction officer at Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward on Monday night, officials said. The Department of Correction intends to pursue assault charges in the case, a spokesperson said. Benny Boscio, president of the union representing officers, called for the district attorney to prosecute to “the fullest extent of […]
