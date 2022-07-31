Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’

Ronda Rousey is in some trouble with WWE, at least when it comes to her storyline. WWE recently announced that the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion has been suspended from the company. She has also been fined an undisclosed amount, and this comes after she attacked referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam. Rousey lost to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam and was complaining that Morgan tapped out before being pinned. WWE said that Rousey will not appear on WWE SmackDown this week.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO