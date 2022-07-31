Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’

www.mmafighting.com
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
wrestlinginc.com
The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)
The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
Bloodied Ric Flair wins 'last match' in front of family, WWE legends
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair performed Sunday in what was billed as his "last match" in the industry. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was a part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event. "The...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
Dana White clarifies misspeak on Anthony Smith's UFC 277 injury: 'He legitimately has a bad break '
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White went out of his way to correct an inaccurate comment he made about Anthony Smith at UFC 277. Smith (36-17 MMA, 11-7 UFC), a former light heavyweight title challenger, succumbed to a second-round TKO loss against Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) this past Saturday in Dallas, ending a three-fight winning streak and putting a temporary halt to his hopes for another championship bout.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
PWMania
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Suspended From WWE
Ronda Rousey is in some trouble with WWE, at least when it comes to her storyline. WWE recently announced that the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion has been suspended from the company. She has also been fined an undisclosed amount, and this comes after she attacked referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam. Rousey lost to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam and was complaining that Morgan tapped out before being pinned. WWE said that Rousey will not appear on WWE SmackDown this week.
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith broke his ankle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, headed for surgery
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was carried from the Octagon after his technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, after breaking his ankle at some point during their 1.5 rounds of action.
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, date, rumors, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
Yair Rodriguez discloses what he said to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski during chance hotel encounter
Yair Rodriguez has revealed what he said to Alexander Volkanovski when they ran into each other last week. Ever since his valiant display against Max Holloway and controversial win over Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez has been discussed as a potential next opponent for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While ‘The Great’ may be out with a hand injury right now, Rodriguez is hungry to welcome him back to the division when he’s fit and ready to do so.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week. The year has already seen major moments like...
