Reports: Montas suitors lining up ahead of trade deadline

How many games have the Red Sox lost because of atrocious first base defense?. There's the one against the Yankees when Franchy Cordero couldn't catch a pop-up on the infield. There's the one against the Rays when Matt Strahm threw wide of the bag before Cordero inexplicably lollipopped a throw to home plate that allowed the winning run to score. There's the other one against the Rays when Bobby Dalbec failed to glove what should've been the last out from Trevor Story.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO