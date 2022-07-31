Tolo Mountain Fire now 41 acres, 20% contained, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The wildfire burning in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend has spread to 41 acres since being reported at 8 acres last Thursday.

As of Sunday, firefighters have contained about 20% of the blaze, named the Tolo Mountain Fire , and they’re continuing efforts to keep it from spreading. It is burning in heavy timber about three miles north of Cappy Mountain on the Crescent Ranger District.

Fire officials said windy, hot weather didn’t stop crews from holding containment lines, but they had to retreat when a storm with lightning passed through the area.

More thunderstorms are possible for the area on Sunday, and the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the high amount of lightning predicted to strike north and northeast of where the fire’s currently burning.

Those lightning strikes combined with gusts of wind could complicate firefighters’ efforts to contain the fire, but fire managers say they are prepared.

The plan, fire officials said, is to soak the entire perimeter of the fire with hoses and mop up hotspots within 100 feet of the edge.

