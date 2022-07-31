Life of Fitz: Jim Wooldridge in Dallas, Texas

247sports.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
CPAC in Texas could influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Kansas State adds Asher Tomaszewski for 2023
Wasting little time following a scholarship extended at K-State's final Elite Camp of the summer, defensive lineman Asher Tomaszewski jumped on an opportunity to join the Wildcats 2023 class. A silent verbal to the program from the time of his offering late Friday night, Tomaszewski capitalized on his first padded...
Daily Delivery: If the Big 12 is talking to Minnesota, other discussions are taking place
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A report in the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer-Press states that new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark reached out to Minnesota about possible interest in joining the Big 12. As Fitz explains, this probably wasn't the only school Yormark spoke with as he tries to estimate the Big 12's worth in different configurations. It's encouraging to see the new boss is looking at things from a fresh perspective.
Fired Up: Fitz believes this could be a special season for Kansas State led by a special young man
The question: During an August 1, 2022, appearance on The Horn in Austin, Texas, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about the promise of this season for the Kansas State Wildcats and then shared his thoughts on running back Deuce Vaughn, a native of Round Rock, Texas, which is directly north of Austin. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards
Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges
Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school
Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde joined Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph in greeting students and...
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
Family of man killed by Dallas police officer demands additional, unedited evidence
DALLAS — The family of the man shot and killed during an arrest attempt last week is demanding the release of all unedited police videos related to the case before they can believe what the Dallas Police Department (DPD) tell them the videos show. Kyle Dail, 30, was shot...
Deadly crash shuts down Central Expressway lanes near downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down southbound lanes on the Central Expressway near downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Haskell Avenue exit on the highway, according to police. A motorcycle driver hit a wall and crashed. They died at the...
'My father shot me': Watch the trial of Yaser Said, accused of killing his teen daughters in Irving
IRVING, Texas — Opening statements begin Tuesday in the trial of Yaser Said. Watch the full trial here or on the WFAA YouTube page. Sarah, 17, and Amina Said, 18, had big hopes of going to college and living the American dream -- until those dreams were cut short when they were shot and killed.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Texas - One person was killed, and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Lancaster, south of Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office found the victims at a house on Eagle River Trail, near Barclay Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Friday. One of the wounded is in...
Man set on fire at Arlington gas station, girlfriend to face murder charge
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say set her boyfriend on fire will soon face a murder charge, according to Arlington police. According to police, 24-year-old Breana Johnson got in an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road.
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis. When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest lying in the street. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died...
