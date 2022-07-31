Life of Fitz: Jim Wooldridge in Dallas, Texas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A report in the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer-Press states that new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark reached out to Minnesota about possible interest in joining the Big 12. As Fitz explains, this probably wasn't the only school Yormark spoke with as he tries to estimate the Big 12's worth in different configurations. It's encouraging to see the new boss is looking at things from a fresh perspective.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO