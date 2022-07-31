Bill Russell Dies at Age 88; Hall of Famer Won 11 NBA Titles with Celtics

bleacherreport.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94
Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.
Vernon Maxwell Says He Once Tried to Stab Hakeem Olajuwon During Halftime Fight
Former NBA shooting guard Vernon Maxwell said that he planned to chase down Basketball Hall of Fame center and ex-Houston Rockets teammate Hakeem Olajuwon and "stab the s--t out of him" if police didn't break up a fight between the two during halftime of a road game against the Seattle SuperSonics.
Jalen Rose on LeBron James: Lakers 'Know He Ain't Leaving Now' amid Contract Rumors
Former NBA forward Jalen Rose is confident LeBron James will sign a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers for reasons beyond basketball. Rose explained his view of James' situation Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today (3:15 mark of video). "They know he ain't leaving now. So it don't even matter...
Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'
After not making the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of summer league, Shareef O'Neal took criticism from Robert Horry in stride Wednesday. Speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of LakersDaily.com), Horry questioned O'Neal's competitive fire and revealed that he almost placed a phone call to Shareef's father and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
Pacers' Myles Turner on 5th Season of NBA Trade Rumors: 'I Am Finally Numb to It'
Myles Turner is no longer allowing constant trade rumors to bother him. The Indiana Pacers center said he is "finally numb" to the speculation in a first-person article published at Andscape. "This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do...
Draymond Green Told JaMychal Green He Can Set Himself Up for Life by Joining Warriors
JaMychal Green did not wait long before agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors after he reached a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It turns out a call from Draymond Green helped sell him on the defending champs. JaMychal revealed Draymond said he could "set [himself] up for life"...
Vin Scully Honored by Dodgers with Jersey Patch for Rest of Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully by wearing a patch with his name on it on their jerseys for the rest of the season. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> will wear patches honoring legendary Vin Scully the rest of the season with a pre-game tribute Friday <a href="https://t.co/GKABy59Xdm">pic.twitter.com/GKABy59Xdm</a>
5 Brutal Russell Westbrook Trades LA Lakers Need to Actually Consider
NBA training camps are opening next month, and Russell Westbrook is still on the Los Angeles Lakers. New head coach Darvin Ham has said all the right things about how he'll get the most out of Westbrook, the Lakers' stars have committed to making it work and a year's experience together should theoretically lead to better results, right?
Kevon Looney to Start over 2020 No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, Says Warriors HC Steve Kerr
Kevon Looney will open the 2022-23 season as the Golden State Warriors' starting center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Loon will come back as the starter,” Kerr said. “He has earned that and then some. We’re all thrilled that he’s back. There was a real fear that we’d lose him. To get him back is massive for our team. It sets up well for Loon to continue what he did for us last year. In doing so, he’s really a good mentor for James [Wiseman].”
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Says He'll Be Among NBA's Best Players After 2022-23 Season
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards believes he will be among the NBA's best players by the time next season ends. Zion Olojede of Complex asked the ex-Georgia star where he thought he ranked "amongst the best players in the league" and whether he felt he needed more time to join the league's elite tier of players.
NFL Appeals Decision Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended for 6 Games
The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement Wednesday saying the league "notified the NFLPA that it will appeal [NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's] disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon":
76ers' Doc Rivers Says He Had 'Good' Talk with Ben Simmons After Trade to Nets
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers appeared on ESPN's The VC Show with Vince Carter on Tuesday and said he's spoken to Ben Simmons once since his fallout with the organization and subsequent trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Rivers said he believed all parties could have worked the situation out,...
Anthony Edwards on T-Wolves' Playoff Loss to Grizzlies: 'We Handed It to Them'
Anthony Edwards thinks the Minnesota Timberwolves blew their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves guard told Zion Olojede of Complex that Minnesota "handed" the series over to Memphis. "Man, I feel like we handed it to them, man. It was like taking candy from a baby, and they...
Former Knicks, Cavs Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Possession
Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges after authorities allegedly found marijuana in his bag at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport over the weekend. TMZ Sports reported police said Shumpert was carrying 6.12 ounces of a substance that tested positive for marijuana. The police report said Shumpert admitted to carrying marijuana.
Dell Curry Reveals When He Knew Warriors' Stephen Curry Would Become NBA All-Star
Dell Curry knew his son would become an All-Star. "Once he got through the first cycle of injuries, I definitely knew he could be an All-Star," the former NBA player told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole (h/t colleague Jarrod Castillo) when discussing Stephen. The Davidson product dealt with ankle...
