NBA GM Would Trade Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant Over Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 2. The veteran point guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
NBA・
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet on Monday night. The three-time NBA All-Star has been in a lot of trade rumors this summer. Two teams reportedly interested in the former Louisville star are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
Kevin Durant Meeting With Nets Owner: NBA World Reacts
On Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Kevin Durant would be meeting with the Brooklyn Nets. The report, from Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, said KD will meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. "What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” the...
Jalen Rose on LeBron James: Lakers 'Know He Ain't Leaving Now' amid Contract Rumors
Former NBA forward Jalen Rose is confident LeBron James will sign a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers for reasons beyond basketball. Rose explained his view of James' situation Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today (3:15 mark of video). "They know he ain't leaving now. So it don't even matter...
How LeBron's Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future
LeBron James can officially sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. As usual, he holds all the cards. A renewed commitment from James could give the Lakers the means to at least try and build a contender properly. But James' history with the Cleveland Cavaliers suggests he may prefer to take things one year at a time.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
NBA・
Draymond Green Uses AOL Internet Analogy for Warriors vs. Michael Jordan's Bulls
Draymond Green provided further context for his Twitter post last month suggesting the modern-day Golden State Warriors would blow out the 1990s Chicago Bulls. The four-time NBA champion explained Thursday on his Draymond Green Show podcast (57-minute mark of video) that he isn't trying to take away from the greatness of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen or Dennis Rodman. Instead, he's highlighting the uselessness of comparing teams playing totally different versions of basketball.
Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'
After not making the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of summer league, Shareef O'Neal took criticism from Robert Horry in stride Wednesday. Speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of LakersDaily.com), Horry questioned O'Neal's competitive fire and revealed that he almost placed a phone call to Shareef's father and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.
Pacers' Myles Turner on 5th Season of NBA Trade Rumors: 'I Am Finally Numb to It'
Myles Turner is no longer allowing constant trade rumors to bother him. The Indiana Pacers center said he is "finally numb" to the speculation in a first-person article published at Andscape. "This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do...
Draymond Green Told JaMychal Green He Can Set Himself Up for Life by Joining Warriors
JaMychal Green did not wait long before agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors after he reached a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It turns out a call from Draymond Green helped sell him on the defending champs. JaMychal revealed Draymond said he could "set [himself] up for life"...
