ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBA GM Would Trade Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant Over Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

By Tyler Conway
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line

It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’

Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
Larry Brown Sports

Former lottery pick signs with Celtics

A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Meeting With Nets Owner: NBA World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Kevin Durant would be meeting with the Brooklyn Nets. The report, from Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, said KD will meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. "What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” the...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Gm#Fox Sports#Celtics#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green Uses AOL Internet Analogy for Warriors vs. Michael Jordan's Bulls

Draymond Green provided further context for his Twitter post last month suggesting the modern-day Golden State Warriors would blow out the 1990s Chicago Bulls. The four-time NBA champion explained Thursday on his Draymond Green Show podcast (57-minute mark of video) that he isn't trying to take away from the greatness of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen or Dennis Rodman. Instead, he's highlighting the uselessness of comparing teams playing totally different versions of basketball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'

After not making the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of summer league, Shareef O'Neal took criticism from Robert Horry in stride Wednesday. Speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of LakersDaily.com), Horry questioned O'Neal's competitive fire and revealed that he almost placed a phone call to Shareef's father and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy