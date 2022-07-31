ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry and wife Ayesha celebrate 11 years of marriage: ‘Truly flown by’

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 4 days ago

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in style.

Just over a month after the Golden State Warriors topped the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals , the Currys marked their relationship milestone with what appeared to be a dreamy getaway.

“It’s truly flown by,” Ayesha, 33, wrote Saturday in an Instagram post that featured photos of an exotic-looking locale and the couple aboard a boat.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.
Instagram
Ayesha Curry posted a collection of photos Saturday on Instagram from what appeared to be an exotic locale.
Instagram
The Currys also marked their 11th wedding anniversary with a kiss.
Instagram

“Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything. Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating . I love you @stephencurry30 !”

Curry, who shares three young children with Ayesha — daughters Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and 4-year-old son Canon — also commemorated the pair’s wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more. Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what’s next. That’s the best part! through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…,” Curry, 34, wrote.

In other snapshots, Steph and Ayesha Curry were seen getting playful aboard a boat.
Instagram
The couple also shared a cozy embrace.
Instagram

There is quite a lot for the Currys to celebrate both on and off the court. Golden State reestablished itself as a dynasty this year, winning its fourth title in the past eight seasons.

The couple also had a night out last week at an ESPYs afterparty, which both chronicled on Instagram .

Though it’s not clear from Ayesha’s post where they vacationed for their anniversary, it seems like they’re at least a long way from the Bay Area.

