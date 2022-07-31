Tulsa Community College, Cox partner to provide small business leadership academy

ktul.com
Tulsa Community College graduates 38 inmates in Corrections Education Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College will graduate 38 incarcerated men who have earned either a degree or certificate participating in the Corrections Education Program. The in-person ceremony is taking place at the Dick Conner Correctional Center Thursday morning for the first time since 2019 and will represent...
La Cosecha, Joy in the Cause team up to host back-to-school bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nonprofits La Cosecha and Joy In the Cause will distribute over 1,000 backpacks, a variety of school supplies and groceries to local families on Thursday. Tulsa Police Officers are volunteering for the event as well as Laureate and Waterstone Mortgage volunteers. Every Thursday, La Cosecha...
Longtime Tulsa leader passes after lifetime of public city service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Director of the Working in the Neighborhoods Department and long-time City of Tulsa public servant Dwain Midget passed away August 2. A great man passed away last night. Dwain Midget was a tireless community leader and a true Tulsa success story - starting his career with the City working on a garbage truck, earning his law degree, and working his way up to be a senior leader in the city government for decades including his most recent service as Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department. When we wanted to inspire up and coming public servants at the City, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service. One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service. He loved North Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide. The prayers of our family and the City of Tulsa team are with Dwain’s family. This is a great loss.
Tulsa Parks to host recruiting event for Oxley Nature Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will host "Volunteer Rendezvous" for citizens who love nature and want to learn more about volunteering at Oxley Nature Center. Two events will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tulsa Parks’ Interpretive Naturalist...
Owasso Public Schools to launch strategic planning process
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso Public Schools announced that they are launching a strategic planning initiative. This initiative will involve students, educators, families, and the entire community. The district is working with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University...
Webco donation invests in Keystone Ancient Forest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Webco Industries will present a check to the City of Sand Springs in support of the Keystone Ancient Forest Thursday morning. Irv Frank, one of the original landowners of what is now Keystone Ancient Forest, was also one of the four original investors who came alongside Bill Weber, founder of Webco, to provide capital to launch the business.
'Curbside Haiku' unveiled in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A temporary public art project was recently unveiled by the Downtown Tulsa Partnership. "Curbside Haiku" was created in partnership with Magic City Books and local artist May Yang and celebrates Downtown's vibrancy and inclusivity. Ten entries were selected after a call to the public to...
Dealership offers blood donors chance to win new car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bob Moore Auto Group is partnering with Oklahoma Blood Institute to give away one donor a brand-new 2022 Kia Rio. On August 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tulsa located at 4627 South Memorial Drive, individuals will have the opportunity to donate blood.
COVID-19 still an issue for schools as classes plan to resume
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Schools have been dealing with COVID-19 for more than two years now. Distance learning paved the way for hybrid classes, but now schools are back in person, and as transmission rates climb in Tulsa, parents are wondering how they can protect their children while in the classroom?
Broken Arrow Pride Fest gets pushback and support
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Events Park is the upcoming site of Broken Arrow's first ever Pride Fest near 101st and the Creek Turnpike on August 13th. "Broken Arrow is growing, and it is diversifying, and there is a place for everybody in Broken Arrow," said organizer Jenn Teehee.
Broken Arrow announces widening of New Orleans Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow City Council met on August 1 and awarded the contract for the New Orleans Street Widening project. The project will include widening New Orleans between 209th and 215th to three or four lanes with curb and gutter, concrete and sidewalk trail, enclosed storm sewer, and pedestrian signal updates.
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
Pawnee County reaches $850,000 settlement with oil company for 2016 earthquake damages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pawnee County reached an $850,000 settlement with Eagle Road Oil for the role their wastewater wells played in the 2016 earthquake that rocked Pawnee and Cushing residents, though the company continues to deny that their wells played a role in the earthquake. People in Cushing...
Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
Novavax now available through Tulsa Health Department
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available through the Tulsa Health Department. The recently approved Novavax vaccine is for adults aged 18 and older and is a two-dose, protein-based vaccine, similar to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. It was approved for emergency use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oklahoma AG O'Connor joins task force to fight scam calls
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined a 50-state task force to fight fraudulent phone calls yesterday. O’Connor said Americans receive 33 million robocalls every single day. Some basic math puts that figure at over 12 billion spam calls per year. They stole $29.8 billion from unsuspecting victims in 2021 alone.
Q Clothier hosts annual clothing drive for month of August
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting today Q Clothier is inviting people to donate their gently worn business attire. People are encouraged to give their clothes a new home by donating to the company's Summer Clothing Drive. The drive benefits organizations like Family Gateway, Salvation Army. Donations will be accepted...
What to look out for when choosing a moving company
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a year of working remotely in Tulsa, Mark Carpowich and his family decided it was time to head west. “We packed up our own house, we decided to hire movers to come load the truck because even though we could, we could probably do it ourselves. I feel like there's almost like a science to properly loading it to make sure that loads don't shift during transit and all that stuff," said Carpowich.
Tulsa native finds success with 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page
An Instagram account is gaining popularity by showcasing some of home-finding site Zillow's weirdest posts, and some of them are right here in Tulsa!. The account, Zillow Gone Wild, has 1.6 million followers. It's run by Samir Mezrahi, who's actually from Tulsa.
Stillwater Public Schools facing lawsuit over alleged religious freedom infringement
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater resident Brice Chaffin and his lawyer Maria Seidler have filed a lawsuit against Stillwater Public Schools, alleging the school district violated his religious liberties at an April board of education meeting. Chaffin referenced teachings from the Bible when speaking to the board on Apr....
