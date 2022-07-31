Girl Scouts help Columbia student research raccoon behaviors

connecticut.news12.com
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
sheltonherald.com
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
Register Citizen
Warrant: Horse trainer accused of torturing animals at White Birch Farm in Portland
PORTLAND — An East Hampton woman has been accused of using inhumane methods while working as a horse trainer at a local farm, according to a warrant for her arrest. Portland police arrested Alexis Wall, 30, last Friday following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit. Wall was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, which include nine counts of torture, seven counts of mutilating or cruelly beating or unjustifiably injuring an animal, two counts of failing to provide proper drink and two counts of overworking, according to the arrest warrant.
Iconic Pizzeria Opens New Shops Far From Its New Haven Roots, With Locale In Florida Planned
An iconic Connecticut-based pizzeria chain is reportedly going to open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet. “We have no immediate plans to search in...
Hawk caught on fishing hook rescued from Connecticut pond
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut rescued a Cooper's hawk found with a fishing hook stuck in its wing. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said wardens responded alongside Newington police and Connecticut State Police when the hawk was spotted connected to a tree branch by a length of fishing line in Newington's Mill Park pond.
Connecticut state police warn public to keep children, pets out of hot cars
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — With the recent hot weather spell, it's a good reminder to keep pets and children out of hot cars, and for anyone who may witness anyone left in a hot car in distress, a Good Samaritan Law can help save their life. It only takes about...
Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU
NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
Bridgeport woman claims children were discriminated against by costumed characters at Legoland
Breana Ramsey says last month she was at Legoland in New York when she felt like her daughter and nephew were ignored by costumed characters.
Westbrook Resident Wins $1.37M Lottery Prize On Ticket Sold At Old Saybrook Store
A Connecticut resident claimed a $1,378,149 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that an unnamed Middlesex County resident from the town of Westbrook claimed the prize from the LOTTO! game. The winning ticket was purchased at Saybrook Wine & Spirits, which is located at 350 Middlesex Ave....
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
VIDEO: Bear caught swimming in Suffield resident’s backyard pond
A woman caught a bear taking a dip in her backyard pond.
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Officials: Firefighter injured, pet killed in Bridgeport fire
A firefighter was injured, and a pet was killed, in a two-alarm fire at a home in Bridgeport, officials say.
Milford Cowboy Lassos Shopping Carts in Wal-Mart Parking Lot
Just what we need, another cowboy in CT. Just when you thought people had taken their love for Yellowstone to it's height, we find a new level of fandom for the Kevin Costner hit TV series. I was cruising the CT Reddit page on Monday (7/25/22) when I came across a video from Milford, CT.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Conservation police rescue fox caught in tire, hawk trapped in fishing lure
The state’s Environmental Conservation Police rescued a fox stuck in an old car tire and a hawk trapped in a fishing lure this weekend, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. In the first of two calls, conservation officers responded to an area in the northwestern...
