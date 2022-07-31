DOJ admits spike in domestic terrorism investigations mostly related to Jan. 6 riots

www.foxnews.com
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
EXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says new whistleblower disclosures allege FBI officials are pressuring agents to "reclassify" cases as "domestic violent extremism" in order to appease the Biden administration's push to focus on these cases. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris...
Secret Service agents who tried to torpedo Hutchinson testimony lawyer up, refuse to testify: panel
Top Secret Service agents who tried to undermine former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the Jan. 6 committee have hired private lawyers and are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, members of the panel said over the weekend. Hutchinson, who worked as a top aide to former White...
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
Pro-Trump influencer upset after documents detailing 'substantial' cooperation with FBI are released
WASHINGTON — A pro-Trump social media influencer who was convicted of disorderly and disruptive conduct on the Capitol's grounds for his actions Jan. 6 is upset over the release of court filings this week that were supposed to be sealed and detail the assistance he provided to federal authorities investigating the siege.
John Durham requesting 30 subpoenas a serious move, Kash Patel says
Special counsel John Durham means business by requesting 30 subpoenas for testimony in the trial against the man believed to be a key source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier, according to a leading Russiagate investigator.
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
WASHINGTON – A Justice Department memo suggests Donald Trump won't face any federal indictment over the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, before the election in November, legal analysts said. Attorney General Merrick Garland reminded U.S. Department of Justice officials that extra steps are required before action can be taken in...
Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”
Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
FBI arrests man with a military-style rifle near the home of a high-profile Iranian dissident journalist
The FBI wants to know why a man was near the New York City home of a well-known Iranian journalist and author while allegedly in possession of an illegal military-style rifle loaded with 30 rounds. The agency is probing whether the suspect, federally charged with possession of a firearm that...
FBI analyst who labeled Hunter Biden evidence 'disinfo' linked to next Durham case
The FBI analyst accused of wrongly labeling evidence about Hunter Biden as disinformation has been linked to special counsel John Durham's upcoming trial.
DHS Watchdog Told Secret Service to Ignore a Request for Jan 6. Texts
The Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog agency requested all of the Secret Service’s text messages sent around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, only to withdraw the request five months later, according to an email obtained by House committees. On July 27, 2021, DHS Inspector General Thomas Kait emailed senior DHS official Jim Crumpacker to say: “Jim, please use this email as a reference to our conversation where I said we no longer request phone records and text messages from the [Secret Service] relating to the events of January 6th.” The communication was obtained by the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Oversight Committee. On Monday, the chairs of the committees wrote to the DHS inspector general’s office noting that in December 2021, five months after withdrawing the request for texts, Kait once again asked for the messages.
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
Hear what former Secret Service agent blames for missing Jan. 6 text messages
Former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow believes the now missing text messages sent by Secret Service personnel on January 6 are a result of “sloppy governance” rather than a criminal cover-up.
Justice Kagan gives pointed warning about the 'legitimacy' of the court, seemingly calling out justices with 'political social preferences'
SCOTUS Justice Elena Kagan opened up about the public perception of the Supreme Court on Thursday. She said that "partisan" justices harm the legitimacy of the court, according to The Washington Post. Only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the SCOTUS, according to a June 2022 Gallup Poll.
A Secret Service agent assigned to Biden's Middle East trip was detained and sent home. Reports say he assaulted a woman in Israel.
The Secret Service said one of its agents was detained in Israel after a "physical encounter." The unnamed agent was in Jerusalem, Israel, ahead of President Joe Biden's Middle East trip. He assaulted a woman at a bar, reports said. The agency said he was not charged but was sent...
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House
Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the Justice Department after he left the White House, new records reveal.
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
