ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ admits spike in domestic terrorism investigations mostly related to Jan. 6 riots

By Michael Lee
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Doj#Domestic Violence#Fbi Agents#Politics Federal#The Justice Department#Capitol#Fbi
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Salon

Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

DHS Watchdog Told Secret Service to Ignore a Request for Jan 6. Texts

The Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog agency requested all of the Secret Service’s text messages sent around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, only to withdraw the request five months later, according to an email obtained by House committees. On July 27, 2021, DHS Inspector General Thomas Kait emailed senior DHS official Jim Crumpacker to say: “Jim, please use this email as a reference to our conversation where I said we no longer request phone records and text messages from the [Secret Service] relating to the events of January 6th.” The communication was obtained by the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Oversight Committee. On Monday, the chairs of the committees wrote to the DHS inspector general’s office noting that in December 2021, five months after withdrawing the request for texts, Kait once again asked for the messages.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy