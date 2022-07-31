Climate Justice in Boston Part 2

www.wcvb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Boston community leaders push back against recent hate group incidents in city
BOSTON — A meeting was held Wednesday in a Boston church to address the increase in hate group activity in the city. Clergy leaders gathered at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury following a recent rise of hate groups targeting Boston. Over Fourth of July weekend, members of the...
How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools
BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
Cradles to Crayons’ 16th annual backpack-a-thon gets underway
NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons' 16th annual “backpack-a-thon” began Wednesday. “Helping out the kids, helping the community, working with my coworkers. It’s just amazing,” said Jonathan Francois of M&T Bank. Over the course of five days, 1,000 volunteers will work to fill tens of...
What will the MBTA Orange Line be like after 30 days of repairs?
MEDFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts transportation officials are preparing for an "unprecedented" 30-day shutdown of one of Boston's four major subway lines to allow for overdue maintenance work. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the shutdown will give workers access to the tracks 24/7, rather than trying to squeeze repairs...
Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
EPA warns chemical in medical-device cleanser at Massachusetts plant poses cancer risk
TAUNTON, Mass. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near a medical sterilizing plant in Massachusetts and others in 12 more states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations. The EPA has notified Professional...
Supply chain issues cause delay to start of school year in Massachusetts city
GARDNER, Mass. — Global supply chain issues are seeping into one Massachusetts public school district, as shipping hold-ups are causing a delay to the start of the academic year. School officials in Gardner are delaying the start of classes at Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy,...
Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site
AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
Boston-based company Avenmade will organize your home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s a sense of satisfaction when a space is perfectly organized. Not only is it ‘type-A’ eye-candy, but everything is in its space, functioning as it should. However, when life happens and rooms get messy, Stella Zhou and Nicholas Shuster have a knack for cleaning up. The two friends ownAvenmade, a home organization company. Some hire this duo for help in well-lived homes, while others are moving and transitioning from one phase of life to another.
Fire tears through 12-unit apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts
CHELSEA, Mass. — Crews battled a large fire at a Chelsea, Massachusetts, triple-decker overnight. Chelsea Fire got the call shortly after 1 a.m. from the building at 5 John St., which is a large, wood-frame structure with 12 units. No injuries were reported, but several residents are displaced. The...
Heat emergency declared for Boston from Thursday through Sunday
BOSTON — Boston declared a heat emergency as the city and region braces for another spell of extreme, oppressive heat. "The temperature trends starting (Thursday) are up, way up," StormTeam 5 Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon said. Temperatures in the 90s will come along with higher humidity, which will contribute...
Monthlong maintenance shutdown of MBTA Orange Line expected to be announced Wednesday
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is expected to announce a 30-day shut down of the Orange Line on Wednesday to address long overdue maintenance, sources tell 5 Investigates. The expected full-line shutdown comes as the transit agency grapples with federal mandates to improve safety across the...
Massachusetts man seriously injured as powered paraglider crashes in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is being treated for serious injuries after the powered paraglider he was operating crashed into a wooded area in Westminster. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Westminster Golf and Country Club. Residents who live near the golf course said...
Boston animal rescue expert provides tips on understanding dog behavior
DEDHAM, Mass. — An expert with the Animal Rescue League of Boston says dogs do their best to communicate with people when they are uncomfortable and that it's up to us to know and watch for certain signals. Laney Nee, an animal behavior manager for the ARL of Boston,...
Crews continue work against brush fire on Gloucester's Poles Hill
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Firefighters returned to a wooded area on Cape Ann on Tuesday, after the second wildfire on consecutive days spread flames and smoke near residential neighborhoods. Gloucester fire Chief Eric Smith said the department first received reports of the three-alarm fire in the area of Poles Hill...
Students graduate from YMCA's Summer Learning Academy in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — It was graduation day Wednesday for students from the Summer Learning Academy at the Mendell Elementary School in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The five-week program is a partnership between the YMCA and Boston Public Schools that provides a mix of learning and camp activities, along with meals for students for nine hours a day, five days a week.
Cyclists rally for expanded bike lanes near Beacon Hill
BOSTON — The Boston Cyclist Union took to Charles Street Tuesday morning to show what a permanent bike lane would look like through the heart of Beacon Hill. “The more folks who are riding bikes and taking transit, the less cars on the road, so that’s less traffic for others,” said Brittany Schwartz.
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver outside Whole Foods in Newton, Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are seeking more information about a vehicle that left the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened outside a Whole Foods Market in the Massachusetts city. Police said via Facebook that the pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Whole Foods at 916...
Firefighter hurt, 30 displaced in overnight fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts
CHELSEA, Mass. — One firefighter was hurt and 30 people are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in a multi-family home in Chelsea, Massachusetts. When firefighters arrived at Blossom Street at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, they found heavy fire on all three floors and the rear of the building.
Doctor explains heat waves can worsen insomnia, cause other canges
BOSTON — "With heat waves, we can see increased irritability, increased aggression as well as an increase in substance use. There's also worsening insomnia," explained Dr. Christina Montalvo of the Tufts Medical Center Department of Psychiatry.
