Chelsea, MA

Environmental Chelsea Organizers Youth Crew

 4 days ago
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston

As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
BOSTON, MA
People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
BOSTON, MA
Roxbury congregation meets with DA, FBI to discuss safety after white supremacist marches

BOSTON – Members of Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury had an open and honest conversation with the Suffolk County district attorney and FBI about the safety of Black churches a month after white supremacists marched through downtown Boston. "We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants, dark blue jeans and white gaiters covering their face," Rev. Willie Bodrick II told reporters outside his church. He's describing members of the hate group Patriot Front, who were seen over the Fourth of July weekend clashing with a Black man. Bodrick said he's no stranger to racism or hate. "We've always been on alert recognizing that these...
BOSTON, MA
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet

Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
BOSTON, MA
Fire tears through 12-unit apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts

CHELSEA, Mass. — Crews battled a large fire at a Chelsea, Massachusetts, triple-decker overnight. Chelsea Fire got the call shortly after 1 a.m. from the building at 5 John St., which is a large, wood-frame structure with 12 units. No injuries were reported, but several residents are displaced. The...
CHELSEA, MA
#Youth Leadership#Greenroots#Environmental Justice
How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools

BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
BOSTON, MA
Meet the woman tasked with helping Everett heal from racial turmoil

The level of outrage over racist behavior in Everett grew to a boiling point this spring: hundreds of high school students walked out of school to hold a rally at City Hall. It lasted well into the evening as dozens of other residents from across the city joined the protest. Residents say they are no longer willing to stay silent.
EVERETT, MA
Cradles to Crayons’ 16th annual backpack-a-thon gets underway

NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons' 16th annual “backpack-a-thon” began Wednesday. “Helping out the kids, helping the community, working with my coworkers. It’s just amazing,” said Jonathan Francois of M&T Bank. Over the course of five days, 1,000 volunteers will work to fill tens of...
NEWTON, MA
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'

Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site

AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
AMESBURY, MA
A Tale of Two Schools: A Failing Boston School Building and the Impact on Two Communities

You might call it the tale of two schools. Because under one roof-- and a leaky one at that-- the Jackson Mann School was permanently shut down on June 27—its students and staff dispersed, its supplies transported across the city. But, there is another school in the same failing building. The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will remain in the same structure for at least another year.
BOSTON, MA

