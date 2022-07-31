Environmental Chelsea Organizers Youth Crew

www.wcvb.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
WCVB
Boston community leaders push back against recent hate group incidents in city
BOSTON — A meeting was held Wednesday in a Boston church to address the increase in hate group activity in the city. Clergy leaders gathered at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury following a recent rise of hate groups targeting Boston. Over Fourth of July weekend, members of the...
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
nbcboston.com
Black Faith Leaders to Meet With Boston Mayor, FBI in Response to White Supremacist Activity
Black faith leaders plan to meet with Boston's mayor and representatives of the local FBI to discuss white nationalist groups that have targeting the city. Black clergy leaders from the area will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI reps at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
baystatebanner.com
People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
Roxbury congregation meets with DA, FBI to discuss safety after white supremacist marches
BOSTON – Members of Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury had an open and honest conversation with the Suffolk County district attorney and FBI about the safety of Black churches a month after white supremacists marched through downtown Boston. "We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants, dark blue jeans and white gaiters covering their face," Rev. Willie Bodrick II told reporters outside his church. He's describing members of the hate group Patriot Front, who were seen over the Fourth of July weekend clashing with a Black man. Bodrick said he's no stranger to racism or hate. "We've always been on alert recognizing that these...
NECN
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet
Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
WCVB
Fire tears through 12-unit apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts
CHELSEA, Mass. — Crews battled a large fire at a Chelsea, Massachusetts, triple-decker overnight. Chelsea Fire got the call shortly after 1 a.m. from the building at 5 John St., which is a large, wood-frame structure with 12 units. No injuries were reported, but several residents are displaced. The...
WCVB
Boston animal rescue expert provides tips on understanding dog behavior
DEDHAM, Mass. — An expert with the Animal Rescue League of Boston says dogs do their best to communicate with people when they are uncomfortable and that it's up to us to know and watch for certain signals. Laney Nee, an animal behavior manager for the ARL of Boston,...
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
WCVB
How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools
BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
wgbh.org
Meet the woman tasked with helping Everett heal from racial turmoil
The level of outrage over racist behavior in Everett grew to a boiling point this spring: hundreds of high school students walked out of school to hold a rally at City Hall. It lasted well into the evening as dozens of other residents from across the city joined the protest. Residents say they are no longer willing to stay silent.
WCVB
Cradles to Crayons’ 16th annual backpack-a-thon gets underway
NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons' 16th annual “backpack-a-thon” began Wednesday. “Helping out the kids, helping the community, working with my coworkers. It’s just amazing,” said Jonathan Francois of M&T Bank. Over the course of five days, 1,000 volunteers will work to fill tens of...
nbcboston.com
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
WCVB
Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site
AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
New Massachusetts hotline number for reporting hate crimes 1-833-634-8669, U.S. Attorney says
Massachusetts residents now have a new hotline to call when reporting hate crimes, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Residents and or visitors can call 1-833-634-8669 to report “concerning or troubling incidents of hate, potential hate crimes, or concerns.”. Callers can leave their contact information but may remain anonymous. The...
WCVB
Doctor explains heat waves can worsen insomnia, cause other canges
BOSTON — "With heat waves, we can see increased irritability, increased aggression as well as an increase in substance use. There's also worsening insomnia," explained Dr. Christina Montalvo of the Tufts Medical Center Department of Psychiatry.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Major water leak floods apartment building in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — A major water leak flooded several floors of an apartment building in Chelsea on Tuesday. Photos taken from inside the Broadway Glen Apartments showed significant ceiling damage and a pool of water in the lobby. The flooding extends from the third floor of the building into...
NECN
A Tale of Two Schools: A Failing Boston School Building and the Impact on Two Communities
You might call it the tale of two schools. Because under one roof-- and a leaky one at that-- the Jackson Mann School was permanently shut down on June 27—its students and staff dispersed, its supplies transported across the city. But, there is another school in the same failing building. The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will remain in the same structure for at least another year.
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
