Boston, MA

Climate Justice in Boston Part 1

WCVB
 4 days ago
WCVB

How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools

BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

What will the MBTA Orange Line be like after 30 days of repairs?

MEDFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts transportation officials are preparing for an "unprecedented" 30-day shutdown of one of Boston's four major subway lines to allow for overdue maintenance work. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the shutdown will give workers access to the tracks 24/7, rather than trying to squeeze repairs...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cradles to Crayons’ 16th annual backpack-a-thon gets underway

NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons' 16th annual “backpack-a-thon” began Wednesday. “Helping out the kids, helping the community, working with my coworkers. It’s just amazing,” said Jonathan Francois of M&T Bank. Over the course of five days, 1,000 volunteers will work to fill tens of...
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site

AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
AMESBURY, MA
WCVB

Boston-based company Avenmade will organize your home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s a sense of satisfaction when a space is perfectly organized. Not only is it ‘type-A’ eye-candy, but everything is in its space, functioning as it should. However, when life happens and rooms get messy, Stella Zhou and Nicholas Shuster have a knack for cleaning up. The two friends ownAvenmade, a home organization company. Some hire this duo for help in well-lived homes, while others are moving and transitioning from one phase of life to another.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Heat emergency declared for Boston from Thursday through Sunday

BOSTON — Boston declared a heat emergency as the city and region braces for another spell of extreme, oppressive heat. "The temperature trends starting (Thursday) are up, way up," StormTeam 5 Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon said. Temperatures in the 90s will come along with higher humidity, which will contribute...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday

Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Fire tears through 12-unit apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts

CHELSEA, Mass. — Crews battled a large fire at a Chelsea, Massachusetts, triple-decker overnight. Chelsea Fire got the call shortly after 1 a.m. from the building at 5 John St., which is a large, wood-frame structure with 12 units. No injuries were reported, but several residents are displaced. The...
CHELSEA, MA
NECN

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA

