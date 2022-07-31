Climate Justice in Boston Part 1

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s a sense of satisfaction when a space is perfectly organized. Not only is it ‘type-A’ eye-candy, but everything is in its space, functioning as it should. However, when life happens and rooms get messy, Stella Zhou and Nicholas Shuster have a knack for cleaning up. The two friends ownAvenmade, a home organization company. Some hire this duo for help in well-lived homes, while others are moving and transitioning from one phase of life to another.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO