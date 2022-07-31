Climate Justice in Boston Part 1

www.wcvb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Related
WCVB
Boston community leaders push back against recent hate group incidents in city
BOSTON — A meeting was held Wednesday in a Boston church to address the increase in hate group activity in the city. Clergy leaders gathered at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury following a recent rise of hate groups targeting Boston. Over Fourth of July weekend, members of the...
WCVB
How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools
BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
WCVB
What will the MBTA Orange Line be like after 30 days of repairs?
MEDFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts transportation officials are preparing for an "unprecedented" 30-day shutdown of one of Boston's four major subway lines to allow for overdue maintenance work. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the shutdown will give workers access to the tracks 24/7, rather than trying to squeeze repairs...
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Cradles to Crayons’ 16th annual backpack-a-thon gets underway
NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons' 16th annual “backpack-a-thon” began Wednesday. “Helping out the kids, helping the community, working with my coworkers. It’s just amazing,” said Jonathan Francois of M&T Bank. Over the course of five days, 1,000 volunteers will work to fill tens of...
WCVB
EPA warns chemical in medical-device cleanser at Massachusetts plant poses cancer risk
TAUNTON, Mass. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near a medical sterilizing plant in Massachusetts and others in 12 more states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations. The EPA has notified Professional...
nbcboston.com
After Marathon Sessions, Here Are The 64 Bills Awaiting Baker's Action
As they closed the blinds, flipped their office calendars to September and took off for an August recess early Monday morning, the House and Senate left Gov. Charlie Baker with a whole heap of work to do before he can even think about an August breather. Here is a list...
WCVB
Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site
AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
WCVB
Boston-based company Avenmade will organize your home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s a sense of satisfaction when a space is perfectly organized. Not only is it ‘type-A’ eye-candy, but everything is in its space, functioning as it should. However, when life happens and rooms get messy, Stella Zhou and Nicholas Shuster have a knack for cleaning up. The two friends ownAvenmade, a home organization company. Some hire this duo for help in well-lived homes, while others are moving and transitioning from one phase of life to another.
WCVB
Supply chain issues cause delay to start of school year in Massachusetts city
GARDNER, Mass. — Global supply chain issues are seeping into one Massachusetts public school district, as shipping hold-ups are causing a delay to the start of the academic year. School officials in Gardner are delaying the start of classes at Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy,...
WCVB
Heat emergency declared for Boston from Thursday through Sunday
BOSTON — Boston declared a heat emergency as the city and region braces for another spell of extreme, oppressive heat. "The temperature trends starting (Thursday) are up, way up," StormTeam 5 Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon said. Temperatures in the 90s will come along with higher humidity, which will contribute...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
WCVB
Doctor explains heat waves can worsen insomnia, cause other canges
BOSTON — "With heat waves, we can see increased irritability, increased aggression as well as an increase in substance use. There's also worsening insomnia," explained Dr. Christina Montalvo of the Tufts Medical Center Department of Psychiatry.
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
WCVB
Fire tears through 12-unit apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts
CHELSEA, Mass. — Crews battled a large fire at a Chelsea, Massachusetts, triple-decker overnight. Chelsea Fire got the call shortly after 1 a.m. from the building at 5 John St., which is a large, wood-frame structure with 12 units. No injuries were reported, but several residents are displaced. The...
NECN
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
Comments / 1