Elwood Police Officer Killed at Traffic Stop

IMPD: Person Shot, Killed Near Cumberland
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S. 40 and east of North Cumberland Road.
Man Accused of Killing Cop May Have Shot 36 Rounds
ELWOOD, Ind.--The man who police believe believe shot and killed Elwood Police Officer Noaf Shahanavaz, was able to fire 36 rifle rounds, while the officer was not able to shoot him once. Carl Boards, II, was charged Monday with murder, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
IMPD: Two Women Wanted in Yoga Studio Thefts
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in central Indiana are looking for two women they believe have stolen things from three different yoga studios. Indianapolis Metro Police said in a news release Tuesday the two women have been spotted on surveillance cameras at Hot Room Yoga (305 East New York Street), Invoke Yoga Studio (970 Fort Wayne Avenue), and Yoga Six (745 East 9th Street). All three are located in downtown Indianapolis.
Docs: Parents Charged After Son Finds Gun in Safe, Fatally Shoots Little Sister
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two parents have been charged after their 6-year-old son fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in a home, prosecutors say. Jacob Grayson and Kimberly Grayson each face four felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.
Crash Kills One Person In White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of two county roads in White County Monday morning. State Police say Roger Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello, was driving west on County Road 1250 South with a passenger in his car. He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 and when he started driving again, a car on County Road 100 hit the passenger side of Westerhouse’s car. His car was knocked off the road and rolled over into a field.
Hundreds Show Up to Vigil to Honor Elwood Police Officer
ELWOOD, Ind.–There was a vigil Monday night for Elwood Police officer Noah Shahnavaz who was killed on the job Sunday morning. The vigil was held outside the Elwood Police Department. There were several speakers including the Mayor of Elwood Todd Jones. He said the Elwood Police Department was “lucky...
Cyndi Carrasco Talks Her Plans for the Prosecutor’s Office
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The job of Marion County prosecutor is up for grabs this year as current prosecutor Ryan Mears takes on Republican challenger Cyndi Carrasco, whom says she can bring rock solid practice and policy to the prosecutor’s office. In an interview on Tony Katz Today...
NWS: Hot Wednesday, Rain Chances Likely Through Weekend
STATEWIDE–Wednesday is supposed to be the hottest day of the week. The National Weather Service also says there are chances of rain every day through the weekend. Meteorologist Joe Nield with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says most of Indiana can expect dry weather throughout Wednesday, but then rain is likely to return.
Alex Palou’s Lawyers Seek Change Of Venue, May Countersue Ganassi For Defamation
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Attorneys for IndyCar driver Alex Palou have filed a motion for the lawsuit against him by Chip Ganassi Racing to be moved to federal court. The motion is said to be a push to remove the case from local jurisdiction over impartiality concerns since Ganassi is based in Indianapolis. Right now the case is in the hands of Marion Superior Court.
Non-Profit Pushes To Recruit, Train More Special Ed Teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — You’ve time and again about the teacher shortage plaguing hundreds of school districts all over Indiana. A shortage of special education teachers is no different. Many schools are light of teachers who are skilled and certified to teach students with disabilities. SpedActs is a non-profit that...
Gen Con Threatens to Pull Out Over Abortion Ban Bill
INDIANAPOLIS–One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
GasBuddy: Waiting to Fill Up is the Best Strategy
STATEWIDE–If you are considering filling up your gas tank, GasBuddy recommends waiting as long as possible to fill up. That’s because, barring any unforeseen circumstances, they are expected to keep going down. GasBuddy says the average in Indiana is $4.12. It is supposed to be below $4 soon.
