Auburn football recruiting: Ex-Nebraska commit Ashley Williams trending to Tigers

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Iowa Football: Five potential breakout candidates during fall camp
Iowa football kicks off fall camp this week as the Hawkeyes will look toward putting together a successful 2022 campaign. Iowa had a strong 2021 season as the Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, which was good enough to put them in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
Practice observations: Newcomer joins Vols, more notes from fourth practice
Tennessee had a new player at Thursday morning's practice — how he looked and several other notes as the Vols went through their fourth practice of preseason training camp.
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
The Insider: Football updates galore as Texas opens fall camp
In this week's edition of The Insider, we deliver VIP football team updates galore as fall camp begins for the Longhorns.
Pac-12 jockeying to try and retain UCLA, John Canzano says on KJR Radio
PAC-12 COMMISSIONER George Kliavkoff is seeking 2024 media rights bids in two forms: with and without UCLA as a member of the conference, John Canzano told KJR Radio hosts Jason Puckett and Jim Moore on Tuesday. “I believe that the Pac-12 in their negotiations with ESPN have asked for a valuation that includes UCLA as part of the conference,” said Canzano.
Arkansas looking to generate pass rush in fall camp
The Arkansas Razorbacks finished 13th in the SEC last season in sacks made with 25 total, ahead of only Vanderbilt... The Hogs would love to get more production out of the defensive line in 2022, and that is going to be a key focus as the Razorbacks kick off fall camp on Friday.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
WATCH: RB Dixon makes debut as Tennessee practices in shells again
The Tennessee football team was back on the practice field Thursday and welcomed a new player to the mix. Running back Lyn-J Dixon, a West Virginia transfer who previously spent more than three years at Clemson, arrived on campus Wednesday and joined the Vols for their fourth practice of preseason camp Thursday morning.
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield dishes on Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham's Heisman Trophy hype
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2022, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Cardinals’ signal-caller. During a recent interview on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield was asked about Cunningham’s Heisman Trophy viability. "He's...
VIDEO: Jahmile Addae breaks down defensive backs heading into fall camp battle
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae break down his group heading into fall camp at Tuesday's media day. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Newcomers make first impressions as Texas begins preseason practice
Horns247 got an up-close look at the Longhorns making their practice debut on Wednesday in the team's first preseason practice.
