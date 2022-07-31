ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Auburn football recruiting: Ex-Nebraska commit Ashley Williams trending to Tigers

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels

After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Missouri State
City
Auburn, NE
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
247Sports

Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings

Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
247Sports

Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp

Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Recruiting#University Of Nebraska#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Plains#Sec
247Sports

Pac-12 jockeying to try and retain UCLA, John Canzano says on KJR Radio

PAC-12 COMMISSIONER George Kliavkoff is seeking 2024 media rights bids in two forms: with and without UCLA as a member of the conference, John Canzano told KJR Radio hosts Jason Puckett and Jim Moore on Tuesday. “I believe that the Pac-12 in their negotiations with ESPN have asked for a valuation that includes UCLA as part of the conference,” said Canzano.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas looking to generate pass rush in fall camp

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished 13th in the SEC last season in sacks made with 25 total, ahead of only Vanderbilt... The Hogs would love to get more production out of the defensive line in 2022, and that is going to be a key focus as the Razorbacks kick off fall camp on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: RB Dixon makes debut as Tennessee practices in shells again

The Tennessee football team was back on the practice field Thursday and welcomed a new player to the mix. Running back Lyn-J Dixon, a West Virginia transfer who previously spent more than three years at Clemson, arrived on campus Wednesday and joined the Vols for their fourth practice of preseason camp Thursday morning.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
247Sports

Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp

Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy