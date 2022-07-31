ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.

At around 6:30 a.m., the Medina Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on Wooster Pike in Montville Township and found heavy fire conditions on the south side of the house, according to the department’s Facebook post .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173P99_0gze9oDA00
    Flames engulf 150-year-old Montville Township home (Credit: Medina Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45C1WL_0gze9oDA00
    Flames engulf 150-year-old Montville Township home (Credit: Medina Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVb2S_0gze9oDA00
    Flames engulf 150-year-old Montville Township home (Credit: Medina Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtMPP_0gze9oDA00
    Flames engulf 150-year-old Montville Township home (Credit: Medina Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTJF2_0gze9oDA00
    Flames engulf 150-year-old Montville Township home (Credit: Medina Fire Department)

Crews brought most of the fire under control relatively quickly but remained on scene for several hours to ensure any hidden pockets of fire were found, the post says.

“Our aggressive interior attack enabled us to save the structure of the house, which is approximately 150 years old,” the department said. “However due to the large volume of fire, there was extensive damage done to the first and second floors.”

Co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina

One woman was in the home and made it out safely. The department says she was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken to Medina Hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

No firefighters were injured while on the scene.

Lafayette Township Fire Department, Sharon Township Fire Department, Seville-Guilford Fire and EMS, Montville Police Department, Medina Life Support Team and Ohio Edison provided assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

Related
10TV

3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
City
Montville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Medina County, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

At least 2 pets killed in fire in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire officials said a fire on Sunday in the city’s Cudell neighborhood left at least two pets dead. Firefighters were called out at 11:17 a.m. to West 114th Street near Western Avenue for the fire, according to Assistant Chief Frank Szabo. By the time...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Edison#Wooster Pike#Medina Hospital
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga

Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy