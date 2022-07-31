OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life
01-07-08-18-38, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-2-4
(one, two, four)
Pick 3 Midday
0-2-1
(zero, two, one)
Pick 4 Evening
8-3-9-8
(eight, three, nine, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
0-2-5-2
(zero, two, five, two)
Pick 5 Evening
1-0-7-5-4
(one, zero, seven, five, four)
Pick 5 Midday
4-6-7-2-8
(four, six, seven, two, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
05-16-21-23-31
(five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
