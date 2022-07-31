ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals have first off day of training camp, gear up for 6 days of practice

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJaTo_0gze9kgG00

The Arizona Cardinals opened training camp Tuesday and held practices each day from Wednesday through Saturday. Saturday’s practice was the first with fans at State Farm Stadium.

After four days of practice, the Cardinals have an off day Sunday. They will need the time off.

Starting on Monday, they will have practices for six straight days and pads will go on Tuesday.

All their practices this week are open to the public.

The six practices end with Saturday’s Red & White Practice, a special event the Cardinals hold yearly in camp. It will be the final practice fans can attend.

Here is the practice schedule for the next week:

  • Monday: 1:20-2:45 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 8:25-10:00 a.m. (first practice with pads)
  • Wednesday: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Friday: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Saturday: 1:30-3:00 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

All practices are at State Farm Stadium with free parking. Fans must obtain digital tickets to attend, which are free.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton leaves training camp practice early on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens have held training camp practices over the last week as the start of preseason quickly approaches. Training camp sessions are held during some of the hottest times of the year, which can lead to exhaustion and fatigue for those who are practicing. Wednesday’s temperature in Baltimore reached over 90 degrees, with the heat index feeling much hotter.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Off#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Red White Practice#Spotify
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Kyle Pitts tunes up over summer at Falcons camp

The highest-drafted tight end of all time is getting his reps in this summer with his team in preparation for his second season on the NFL gridiron. Former Gator Kyle Pitts, who was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, has been grinding hard over the past few months as he looks to take the next step in his meteoric football career.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Fame Game odds, picks and prediction

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders get the 2022 NFL preseason started Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (NBC) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Jaguars vs. Raiders odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Aggies options at quarterback for the 2023 class?

The Aggies missed out on their primary quarterback target for the 2023 class when Austin Novosad affirmed his commitment to Baylor on Monday evening, but the A&M staff knew all along that was a possibility, so we know they’ve been working on alternatives. One such alternative, and an EXTREMELY good alternative seemed to pop onto the radar out of thin air over the weekend, when the #2 quarterback in the country, Malachi Nelson, made a surprise appearance in College Station for the annual pool party and Coach Price’s Bar-B-Q. Nelson has been a commit to USC since Lincoln Riley moved from Oklahoma...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris praises C Tyler Linderbaum

Being a rookie in the National Football League isn’t always easy for some, as it takes time to get acclimated to the speed of the NFL game. However, in only his first training camp for the Baltimore Ravens, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum is already showing the coaching staff that he has what it takes to be a great player as a professional for a long time.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy