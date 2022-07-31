Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Midday” game were:
9-8-4-4-3
(nine, eight, four, four, three)
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Midday” game were:
9-8-4-4-3
(nine, eight, four, four, three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0