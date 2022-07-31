ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

LOOK: Photos from Cardinals' Saturday training camp practice

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals held their first open practice of training camp Saturday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. Thousands of fans were in attendance.

Kyler Murray got a rest day, as did center Rodney Hudson and running back James Conner.

Whether you were there or not, check out some of the photos from Saturday’s practice below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Csv7Y_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghOqm_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaLWC_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skPPE_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R89aJ_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCgEl_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyNNe_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKodm_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRRbl_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIsRQ_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SosBp_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPGWN_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZrWo_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kNXt_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4xjs_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jsOW_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgkZK_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzrWk_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVL4W_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBdrO_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOYaO_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJfJL_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBYoW_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyZBH_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXloy_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450AyC_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhvj2_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtZBS_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o4JV_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ylycp_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eViC_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4OW1_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fndjt_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHwPP_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7p8N_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bg0E_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRLnl_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHVba_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOPup_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApSbZ_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWDt2_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vU09p_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHey5_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sSqj_0gze9LoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1227Wj_0gze9LoD00

