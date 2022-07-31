GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
Cash 3 Midday
9-9-8
(nine, nine, eight)
Cash 4 Evening
0-7-8-9
(zero, seven, eight, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
9-2-3-9
(nine, two, three, nine)
Cash4Life
16-23-29-59-60, Cash Ball: 3
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
Georgia FIVE Evening
2-9-3-5-4
(two, nine, three, five, four)
Georgia FIVE Midday
9-8-4-4-3
(nine, eight, four, four, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
