Man wanted in Fondren Fuel burglary case
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary.Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October
Investigators with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the man burglarized Fondren Fuel on Sunday, July 31.
Anyone with information about the man can call JPD at (601)-960-1278 or call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0