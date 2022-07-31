Man wanted in Fondren Fuel burglary case

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the man burglarized Fondren Fuel on Sunday, July 31.

(Courtesy: Jackson Police Department).

Anyone with information about the man can call JPD at (601)-960-1278 or call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.

